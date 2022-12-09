Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

St. Louis Park Deputy Police Chief Bryan Kruelle will become the city's next police chief, city manager Kim Keller announced in a news release Friday.

Kruelle will become chief Dec. 17, the day after Chief Mike Harcey's retirement. Kruelle has been a member of the St. Louis Park Police Department for 18 years, and has served as deputy chief for three years.

"My goals are to strengthen the department's relationship with the community, create a safe community for all and continue to build a police culture that is reflective of our community's values and ideals," Kruelle said in a statement Friday.

Harcey announced his retirement plans in September, after more than 30 years with the department and nearly five years as chief.

St. Louis Park police adopted body-worn cameras during Harcey's tenure. He also faced criticism for his leadership of a regional police group responding to protests following the police killing of Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center in 2021.

St. Louis Park used an online survey to ask residents what they wanted in a new police chief, and that input helped shape a job posting that sought candidates nationally.

Three rounds of interviews were held in November, according to the city.

In a statement, Mayor Jake Spano said Kruelle was distinguished not just by his service to St. Louis Park, but by his focus on community-oriented policing.

"In Deputy Chief Kruelle, we've found the candidate who demonstrates deep integrity and character, practices honest and open communication, values diversity and provides accountability," Keller said in a statement. "These are all qualities identified by the community as important for the police chief position."