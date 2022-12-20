DULUTH — St. Louis County public works employees voted against the final contract proposed by the county Monday night, automatically triggering a strike that Teamsters Local 320 president Erik Skoog has said won't happen immediately — but will be "extremely deliberate."

The union members overwhelmingly rejected the contract, a three-year proposal described in a news release from St. Louis County as "fair and equitable to both our employees in Public Works Highway Maintenance Division and to the residents and businesses we serve."

Over the weekend, the county tacked on an additional benefit: a 25 cents per hour private-use allowance for most workers, the equivalent of about $500 a year to be used for purchasing cold weather gear and safety equipment.

Skoog described the county's last-minute additional offer as a "hail Mary pass."

"We caught it and said no," Skoog said.

With its new contract, the union is asking for a 4% raise this year and 3% the two following years and a $500 yearly bonus. The county is offering a 3% general wage increase each year with eligible employees getting step increases up to 3.88% each year and a one-time payment of $400. It is also offering a $200 safety shoe allowance and $150 toward cold-weather gear purchased from county-arranged vendors.

Skoog said the two sides are close and that the union would like to "go back to the table" before they file the intent to strike with the state.

"We are disappointed and discouraged to hear the outcome of the vote by members of the Teamsters Local 320 who have rejected our contract proposal as part of labor negotiations," according to a statement from St. Louis County.

The 170 workers supported by Teamsters Local 320 include equipment operators, heavy equipment mechanics, bridge workers, sign technicians, storekeepers and more in addition to the snowplow drivers.

The workers' current contract runs through the end of this year. They can file an intent to strike with the Bureau of Mediation Services. That triggers a 10-day cooling off period, meaning the earliest they could strike is mid-January, according to the county.

Snowplow drivers went on strike on a snowy day in January 2020 — picketing outside the Public Works facility near Duluth, in addition to Ely, Cook, Hibbing and Virginia. Supervisors and other licensed operators with who work for the county were called on to clear roads, prioritizing highways in the county with 3,300 miles of roads.

At the time, Sens. Bernie Sanders and Amy Klobuchar, in addition to Joe Biden, who was campaigning for the presidency, showed support for the snowplow drivers on Twitter.

The strike ended five days later.