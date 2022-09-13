DULUTH — St. Louis County Board members unanimously approved a 4.39% property tax levy increase during Tuesday's committee of the whole meeting — a jump that could be offset by marked growth in the county's property tax base.

The amount of taxable property grew by 17% percent this past year, according to St. Louis County Administrator Kevin Gray. It is not yet clear how much the levy increase will affect individual property tax bills.

"Overall the property tax levels will be offset at least in part by the property tax base growth," Gray said. "It will help offset the impacts and it will be very unique to the individual properties."

This increase is expected to bring in more than $163 million in property taxes — money that will go to county expenses including employee salaries and benefits, enhanced medical services in the county jail, and mental health and substance abuse services for county residents.

"We, like everyone, are experiencing the significant impacts of inflation and increased costs driven by supply chain challenges," Gray said, adding that fuel costs alone have increased by more than 50%, which is significant in a county that is 7,000-square miles.

Although commissioners approved of the levy, they threw out vastly different amounts as target ranges. Keith Nelson, who chairs the finance committee, said that if the state had come through with its tax and bonding bills, the increase could have been closer to 1%.

"While any increase in the levy concerns me, this number is reasonable, responsible and reflective of the times in which we live," Nelson said.

Commissioner Frank Jewell said he supported the levy as is, but had hoped for a 4.6% increase.

"We actually have a number of items we could use additional money for," he said. "I think that we will do well enough with this, but we will also see some things that we will have to cut.

"I don't think there is the support on the board for a levy of a higher amount to cover those items, so we'll just have to deal with it when they come up."

He did not elaborate on specific cuts.

The 2022 levy was about $156 million.

The levy will be certified during the Sept. 27 meeting — days before the state-mandated deadline of the end of September. The amount of the levy cannot increase from what was proposed at Tuesday's meeting, but it can decrease before the 2023 budget is made final. Commissioners are expected to vote on the final capital and operating budget in mid-December.