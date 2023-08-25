A Minnesota school will offer new online cannabis certificates this fall, the first educational institution to do so in the state.

Partnering with California-based cannabis education company Green Flower, St. Cloud State University will offer four cannabis certificates that include agriculture and horticulture, compliance and risk management, business and healthcare and medicine. Each certificate will take about six months to complete.

"The cannabis industry is growing at an unprecedented rate and the demand for skilled professionals is higher than ever," SCSU President Robbyn Wacker said in a release. "Our endeavor is to meet workforce demand to provide educated professionals in this quickly evolving industry."

Operating out of SCSU's professional and continuing education division, the certificates are non-credits and are available to anyone over the age of 18.

Green Flower has partnered with 20 other institutions around the country to deliver courses and students learn from leading experts in the cannabis industry.

"With the cannabis industry continuing to grow, we applaud the leadership of the University for their foresight in wanting to be the first institution in the State to offer certificate programs designed to prepare people for careers in what is now the fastest growing job market in the country," said Green Flower Chief Growth Officer Daniel Kalef in a release.

Start dates are Sept. 11 and Nov. 6. For more information about cannabis classes, go to: https://cannabiseducation.stcloudstate.edu.

While no other universities in the state are offering cannabis certificates, classes are offered by the Minnesota Cannabis College and other marijuana retailers.