Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Zach Okabe scored 5 minutes, 45 seconds into overtime, sending St. Cloud State to a 3-2 victory over North Dakota in the NCHC semifinals at Xcel Energy Center.

Jami Krannila scored the tying goal in the third period for St. Cloud State before feeding Okabe for the winner, centering a pass between two defenders to his linemate, who backhanded in a shot past Drew DeRidder for the winner.

Jaxon Castor made 23 saves for St. Cloud State (23-12-3), which will play Colorado College for the championship on Saturday.

Colorado College 1, Denver 0: Hunter McKown scored in the second period and the Tigers beat the Pioneers for the first time in more than two years.

NEWS SERVICES