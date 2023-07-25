Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

A Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office squad car burst into flames Monday after a deputy rear-ended a car stopped along a highway north of Brainerd.

Deputy Matthew W. Jorgens, 42, of Nisswa, was driving a 2021 Ford Explorer squad car southbound on Hwy. 371 when he hit a 2021 Dodge Durango stopped in the left lane of the highway just before 2 p.m., according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

The impact pushed the Durango into a 2018 Buick Regal that was also stopped on the highway, just south of Barbeau Road.

Two occupants of the Durango — 59-year-old Jeffrey A. Miller and 58-year-old Ronda R. Miller, both of Minneapolis — and the driver of the Regal — 78-year-old Charlotte E. Zimmerman of Brainerd — were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Jorgens was also taken to the hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening. The squad car is considered a total loss, according to Crow Wing County Sheriff Eric Klang.

The State Patrol is investigating the collision. Alcohol is not considered to be a factor among any involved, and all were reported to be wearing seat belts.