South St. Paul will complete streetscape improvements at The Yards and Backyards apartments after developer the Beard Group had trouble finishing that part of the project.

When the city and the Beard Group initially made plans for The Yards and Backyards , the developer agreed to complete streetscape improvements along Concord Exchange, including updating curbs, painting striping for angled street parking, planting trees and adding lighting, Mayor Jimmy Francis said.

The Beard Group put about $625,000 in escrow for that purpose, according to a city memo.

But over the past two years, the Beard Group has "struggled to get competitive bids and effectively manage that part of the project," the memo said. The escrow money will be given to the city so staff can complete the improvements.

"We're going to do it as a city project," Francis said. "[It] really is our expertise, not the developers'."

Ben Beard, a partner with the Beard Group, said the company put the project out for bids, but they all came back higher than expected.

Beard said the streetscape improvements were more work than the company typically completes with a project they develop.

According to The Yards and Backyards' website, monthly rents for the property's available studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments range from $1,295 to $2,550.