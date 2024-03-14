The Vikings further bulked up the defensive line on Thursday.

Defensive tackle Jerry Tillery, a former first-round pick by the Chargers, agreed to a one-year deal with the Vikings worth up to $3.75 million, a league source confirmed.

Tillery joins a Vikings' interior D-line that needs the help. And Tillery is coming off a career-best season, according to Pro Football Focus' charting. Before he was released by the Raiders on Wednesday, Tillery had a career-high pass rush productivity rate as a rotational player who started six games. That means he was affecting the quarterback at a higher rate — with sacks, hits and hurries — than he had his previous four years.

Vikings free agency tracker

Tillery is a massive player with rare physical gifts. He measured 6-foot-6½ inches and 295 pounds at the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine. He was a four-star recruit out of Shreveport, La., who had eight sacks as a senior at Notre Dame. But he has just 12.5 sacks over five NFL seasons.

He joins a depth chart with Harrison Phillips, Jonathan Bullard and Jaquelin Roy. The Vikings released defensive tackle Dean Lowry earlier this week, saving over $2 million in cap space. Defensive tackles Khyiris Tonga, Sheldon Day and James Lynch are free agents.

Wonnum to Carolina

Former Vikings defensive end D.J. Wonnum intends to sign a two-year deal worth up to $12.5 million with the Carolina Panthers, according to a league source.

Wonnum, a 2020 fourth-round pick, had 23 sacks over four seasons in Minnesota. He was a coveted reserve frequently called upon to do more while making 31 starts. He's the third edge rusher to leave the Vikings in free agency, including Danielle Hunter (Texans) and Marcus Davenport (Lions).

Vikings sign Sherfield

The Vikings agreed to terms with former Bills receiver Trent Sherfield. His one-year deal is worth nearly $1.8 million and comes with a $400,000 signing bonus, according to a league source. His addition comes as receiver K.J. Osborn, a free agent, remains unsigned.

Sherfield, 28, has been a reserve for much of his six-year NFL. He's made 10 starts for four different teams. He's two years removed from a career-high 30 catches for 417 yards and two scores with the Dolphins.

Sherfield joins a depth chart with Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, Brandon Powell and Jalen Nailor.