I recommended the Vimifuso 140W USB charger as a gift idea last year. I've had a chance to use mine for several months now, and I have discovered that it offers benefits I did not fully appreciate until I had more experience with it.

So many devices we depend on every day need USB charging, including headphones, Bluetooth speakers, computers, household gadgets of all types and, of course, tablets and phones. The six-port Vimifuso makes charging them easy, all from a single device.

I love that it uses an AC cord to connect to the wall, and is not a heavy, bulky device with retractable prongs that is prone to fall off the wall socket. I travel quite a bit, and this has proven especially handy in hotel rooms. I have enough cord to put the charger on the nightstand or on the bed with me, and the USB charging cables extend the reach so I can keep my devices close at hand.

There also is no worry about yanking the charger off the wall when picking up the phone or tablet. It is a sinking feeling when you are out on a busy day and discover that your phone is charged to only 10% because the charger became disconnected. That never happens with the Vimifuso.

There are four USB-C ports and two standard USB-A ports, so it is unlikely you will ever experience a situation the Vimifuso cannot handle. This versatility has paid off in ways I did not expect. I was with a friend who was using his MacBook as I charged my iPad, and he said, "I am about to run out of power and I forgot my cord." I connected the Vimifuso's 65-watt USB-C port to his MacBook with a USB-C cable. My friend looked at the charger and said, "What is that thing? Something tells me I have to get one." He has one now, too.

The Vimifuso charger sells on Amazon, and when I decided to revisit it I was expecting to recommend it at the $45 price. When I checked Amazon, it was 30% off with a checkbox coupon. For about $30 you will be a very happy camper, especially if you travel, charge lots of devices or have multiple family members charging their phones from a single outlet or charger.

TV upgrade

Q: We disconnected from cable TV and installed an antenna. The TV is fine, but there is no way to access a guide to see what programs are on. We also would like the ability to record shows. Can you recommend something?

A: There are multiple HDTV tuners available that will record on a USB flash or hard drive. I have used the Mediasonic HomeWorx models successfully for years, and they feature an on-screen program guide. The free phone and tablet app TV Listings Plus is phenomenal, and I highly recommend it to TV fans. Learn more about TV Listings Plus at guidepluslabs.com.

