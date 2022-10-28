WASHINGTON – Some members of Minnesota's congressional delegation said Friday they have faced an increase in threats this term, with the violent attack on U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband showing the dangerous nature of America's political climate.

Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar disclosed in a statement to the Star Tribune that she has seen an increase in threats since the summer.

"This doesn't just create a dangerous environment for me, but also for my family, my staff and people who share my identities," Omar said. "The violent assault on Speaker Pelosi's husband Paul is a chilling reminder of the risks associated simply with having a loved one in public service."

Threats against lawmakers aren't new. The day-to-day dangers that come with the insults are an alarmingly consistent part of public life. Women throughout Minnesota politics have described a rise in vitriol and a worsening atmosphere.

"Over the past two years, the number of violent messages and threats that my staff and I have received has grown steadily, and in order to make sure my team remains safe, we have implemented increased security measures to ensure each of those threats is handled in an effective manner," Democratic Rep. Angie Craig said in a statement.

Most Republican lawmakers from Minnesota's congressional delegation did not respond Friday to emails about whether they are facing an increase in threats.

"Security threats are an ever-present concern, and we must remain vigilant against them," Theresa Braid, a spokeswoman for GOP Rep. Tom Emmer, wrote in a email.

On Capitol Hill, combative political rhetoric and the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol continue to impact lawmakers.

"We have seen an uptick in threatening and violent rhetoric since January of 2021 and we are taking every precaution to ensure the safety of the congressman, his staff and our constituents while remaining accessible and visible in the community," the office of DFL Rep. Dean Phillips wrote in an email.

DFL Sen. Tina Smith called the attack on Pelosi's husband horrific and said it "occurred in the context of the corrosive disinformation, lies and hate speech from the right that feeds our politics."

"We have extreme Republican politicians running for office across the country today who continue to tell the big lie that the elections were stolen in 2020," Smith said in a statement. "It's no surprise that over the past year our office and other congressional offices have experienced an uptick in hateful rhetoric — and, in some cases, violence — directed at them."

The threats aren't limited to Washington politics.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said he's been targeted at home — where he lives with his wife and child — with threats and vandalism.

"It will not sway my decision making process — not in the least," Frey said. "It will, however, deter good candidates from running. I know because I've seen it. Good candidates with families and personal lives beyond City Hall or the State Capitol won't run because they're concerned that if they stand up to an extreme [perspective] their family will see the repercussions."