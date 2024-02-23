North St. Paul is perhaps best known for its biggest ambassador, the 44-foot snowman sculpture that greets drivers on Hwy. 36.

The Ramsey County suburb is about to get more snowman sculptures with the launch of Project Snowy, a program that will bring smaller snowman sculptures decorated by Minnesota artists to locations around the city. The public art project is designed to build community spirit and support local artists.

The North St. Paul City Council has approved $5,000 purchase agreements with seven buyers, including businesses and organizations in city limits. An additional Snowy sculpture belongs to the city. The buyers work with artists on the design and may host the finished statues or donate them to the city for placement.

Kari Erpenbach,communications and community outreach coordinator for North St. Paul, said the hope is to have the snowmen ready for decoration in May. Some will be downtown, with others in parks and possibly other areas of the city.

"We hope the public's going to enjoy them," she said.