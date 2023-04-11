Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Operations are resuming at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport after smoke was discovered in the control tower Tuesday morning and air traffic controllers were evacuated from the building.

Fire crews from the airport's fire department and other agencies arrived at the tower at about 5:30 a.m. on a report of smoke in the tower.

Just after 6 a.m., smoke issues dissipated and "FAA personnel are allowed to go back into the facility and resume operations," said airport spokesman Jeff Lea.

All incoming flights were held at their originating airport until 6:30 a.m., according to the flight tracking website Flightaware.com.

Deb Kreuer, of Maple Grove, was trying to get home, but her Delta flight was diverted to Sioux Falls, S.D.

But by 6:30 a.m., flights were coming and going, and the FAA reported delays of 15 minutes or fewer for arriving and departing flights.

It was not immediately clear what caused the smoke. Officials continue to investigate.