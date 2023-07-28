Sleep Number's shares lost 30% of their value Friday after a disappointing second quarter financial report.

The Minneapolis-based company had warned profits would be down — and analysts were expecting a loss. So Sleep Number's results were better than expected. Net earnings fell from $35 million, or $1.54 a share, in the same quarter a year ago to $754,000, or 3 cents a share.

Still, revenue missed estimates at $459 million, down 16% from last year, the company reported after the markets closed on Thursday.

"Sleep Number and the mattress industry overall have been operating in a disrupted and challenging macro environment, which has resulted in a historic contraction in demand for mattresses with six consecutive quarters at recessionary spend levels," Shelly Ibach, Sleep Number's chief executive, told analysts on the company's earnings call.

Sleep Number shares had risen 112% since the start of June until the drop that began in after-markets trading on Thursday.

Peter Keith, an analyst who covers the company for Piper Sandler, wrote in an investor note after the earnings release that the sharp selloff was a correction to the rise in the company's stock over the past two months.

Marketing and new product innovation generally have separated Sleep Number from competitors, and Sleep Number's recent initiatives still has Ibach confident in for the second half of the year.

"As we continue to navigate a challenging macro environment, our business is well positioned for growth. Demand has steadily improved year-to-date, and we expect this trend to continue in the back-half of the year," Ibach said in a news release.

Sleep Number is rolling out new advertising tied to the opening of the National Football League season as part of its renewed sponsorship agreement with the NFL and plans to complete the roll out a new lineup of smart beds in the second half.

Last fall, Sleep Number introduced the Climate 360 bed that has temperature control features and the remaining beds in the new product portfolio will get similar features. "With the introduction of our next-generation smart beds, all Sleep Number smart beds now have temperature benefits," Ibach said on the earnings call.