MUSIC

Sleater-Kinney

While many fans still miss Janet Weiss, singer/guitarists Corin Tucker and Carrie Brownstein have enjoyed something of a creative and commercial renaissance in the half-decade since parting with their original drummer and taking on a fuller and more accessible sound. Their latest record, "Little Rope," found Brownstein digging herself out of an emotional hole with Tucker's help following her mother's accidental death. It's ultra-moving and cathartically rocking. They return to one of their favorite towns to play with Indigenous indie rocker Black Belt Eagle Scout, who's touting her new album on Saddle Creek Records. (8 p.m. Palace Theatre, 17 W. 7th Place, St. Paul, $39-$75, axs.com)

CHRIS RIEMENSCHNEIDER

Valerie June

The Tennessee-reared, Brooklyn-based songstress can get lost in alluring celestial visions as evidenced on 2021′s "The Moon and Stars: Prescriptions for Dreamers" (highlight: "Call Me a Fool," a slice of soul featuring Memphis/Stax Records great Carla Thomas). With her dreamy, nasal voice, June can get bluesy, rootsy, twangy, soulful, New Age-y and even indie-rock-y. It all seems seamless as she mixes originals with material from 2022′s "Under Cover," showcasing her appealing treatments of tunes by Nick Drake, Nick Cave, Bob Dylan and Frank Ocean. (8 p.m. Sat., Hopkins Center for the Arts, 1111 Mainstreet, Hopkins, $38-$48, hopkinsartcenter.com)

JON BREAM

Dwight Yoakam

Even though it's been nine years since he released an album of new material, the California cowpoke remains an essential country music maverick and a must-hear DJ on SiriusXM's "The Bakersfield Beat." He returns with his crazy legs and honky-tonk jukebox, filled with songs associated with Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash and Buck Owens as well as breathtaking originals like "Fast as You" and "Guitars, Cadillacs." (7 p.m. Sat., Treasure Island Casino, Red Wing, $59-$109, ticketmaster.com)

J.B.

The Rochester Thaw

Like Red Wing's Big Turn and Winona and La Crosse's Mid West Music festivals, this one-day fest will showcase a wide range of Minnesota music in a small enough downtown area to allow for venue-hopping. Highlights include Twin Cities rockers Mae Simpson Band and Monica LaPlante at the historic Chateau Theatre, rapper Nur-D at the event space LC's Venue, psychedelia kids Sleeping Jesus and Space Monkey Mafia at Bleu Duck Kitchen, plus Samantha Grimes, Mike Munson, Timisarocker, Holyrose, Levi Henry and Hiahli. (3-11 p.m., along Broadway Av., downtown Rochester, $55-$65, mytownmusic.com)

C.R.

JJ Grey & Mofro

The swampy Florida funkster is an all-purpose soul man. On last month's "Olustee," his first album in nine years, Grey adds a horn section, backup singers, reeds, strings and winds as he offers originals with echoes of Van Morrison, the Black Crowes, Sly Stone, Delbert McClinton and even Bob Dylan in his gospel-rock days. Grey also delivers a piano-propelled, horn-punctuated Southern soul reading of fellow Floridian John Anderson's "Seminole Wind." Opening is Judith Hill, a soulful force who always gets extra emotional performing in the Twin Cities, where she spent time as Prince's protégée. Her album, "Letters From a Black Widow," arrives on April 26. (7:30 p.m. Wed., Palace Theatre, 17 W. 7th Place, St. Paul, $39.50-$80, axs.com)

J.B.

Cinzia Milani

While classical music's obsession with youth can send gifted kids into early burnout, Italian guitarist Cinzia Milani has grown up gracefully. The winner of several international competitions by age 14 (including one when she was 5), Milani is now not only a renowned performer and recording artist as a guitarist, but has been a violinist in at least three European orchestras. She'll stick to the six-string for a Minnesota Guitar Society recital of music by 20th-century composers from Europe and South America. (7:30 p.m. Sat., Sundin Music Hall, 1531 Hewitt Av., St. Paul; $10-$25; 612-677-1151 or mnguitar.org)

ROB HUBBARD

Daniil Trifonov

Bursting upon the scene 13 years ago with medals from three major international piano competitions — the Chopin, Tchaikovsky and Arthur Rubinstein — this Russian pianist has since been named "Artist of the Year" by Gramophone magazine in 2016 and Musical America in 2019, and taken home a Grammy between them. He's also accrued a mountain of superlatives, including a New York Times writer calling him "the most astounding pianist of our age." This intimate Chopin Society recital will feature works by Jean-Philippe Rameau, Mozart, Felix Mendelssohn and Beethoven. (3 p.m. Sun., Janet Wallace Fine Arts Center, 130 S. Macalester St., St. Paul, sold out, chopinsocietymn.org)

R.H.

THEATER

'The Color Purple'

The late Lewis Whitlock memorably staged the musical adaptation of Alice Walker's story of survival and resilience at Park Square Theatre 10 years ago. Now New York-based director Daniel J. Bryant, Chicago choreographer Heather Beal and Twin Cities music director Sanford Moore have assembled a killer cast for this version that will travel to the Geva Theatre Center in New York after closing in the Twin Cities. Nubia Monks takes the lead as much abused teen mom Celie in an ensemble that includes Carnetha Anthony, David Murray, Nambi Mwassa, New Yorker Angela Wildflower and Dennis Spears as Old Mister, a role he played at Park Square. The power-packed cast of singer/actors also includes Lynnea Doublette, Dwight Xaveir Leslie, Ronnie Allen, Heather McElrath and JoeNathan Thomas. (7:30 p.m. Wed.-Fri., 2 & 7:30 p.m. Sat., 2 p.m. Sun. Ends May 5. Ritz Theater, $35-$68. 612-339-3003, latteda.org)

ROHAN PRESTON

'Apples in Winter'

A solo show is one of the toughest assignments for any performer, but actor, director and theater Jane-of-all-trades Angela Timberman has the tools. The Minnesota stage veteran steps into the role of a mother with a son on death row in Jennifer Fawcett's play. Timberman gives voice and life to all the voices rolling around the mom's head in a play that touches on violence, addiction and trauma. Brian Balcom directs. (7:30 p.m. Wed.-Sat., 3 p.m. Sun. Ends April 7. Gremlin Theatre, 550 Vandalia St., Suite 177, St. Paul. $19-$39. gremlintheatre.org)

R.P.

DANCE

'Black Hole'

When Philip Bither, performing arts curator at Walker Art Center, and Kristen Brogdon, director of programming at Northrop, were introduced to choreographer and interdisciplinary artist Shamel Pitts and his group Tribe, they were so impressed that they made a major commitment over three years to support the artist's work. It starts out this weekend when the two institutions present "Black Hole," a piece featuring three dancers, video projection and dynamic lighting, layered with a pulsing, synthesized score. Next year, Pitts will be back with another piece and the three-year engagement will conclude in 2026 featuring a new commission. (8 p.m. Fri. & Sat., Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Mpls., $30-$40, 612-375-7600, walkerart.org)

SHEILA REGAN

ART

Vladimir Dikarev

Surrealism wasn't a popular style in the post-WWII Soviet Union, but that's exactly what artist Vladimir Dikarev found himself fascinated with. He trained at the Uzhgorod Fine Arts College, near the borders of Slovakia and Hungary, and worked as a muralist, stained glass artist, book illustrator and more, but in his studio he dove into surrealism. His works have been shown internationally, including in Ukraine. He relocated to Minnesota in 1997. Through June 2. (10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon.-Fri., 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat., 1-5 p.m. Sun., Museum of Russian Art, 5500 Stevens Av. S., Mpls., $5-$14, 612-821-9045 or tmora.org)

ALICIA ELER

FAMILY

St. Paul Osman Shrine Circus

Old-fashioned fun awaits under the big top, where the organization has entertained audiences for an impressive 101 years. No one is too young or too mature for the daring stunts of acrobats and aerialists. Animal lovers will witness the talents of horses, dogs, camels and even felines. Of course, clowns are there to generate laughs and lower the blood pressure after watching death-defying acts. (10:30 a.m. Thu., 10 a.m., 2:30 & 7:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat., 10:30 a.m. & 3 p.m. Sun., $20-$95, Warner Coliseum, State Fairgrounds, 1265 N. Snelling Av., Falcon Heights, osmancircus.com)

