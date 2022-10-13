Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said Wednesday that rookie Skylar Thompson will likely start at quarterback on Sunday as Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater work their way out of concussion protocol.

Tagovailoa, who has been out since Sept. 29, returned to practice Wednesday as a limited participant. Bridgewater, who took a blow to the head in Sunday's loss to the Jets, could be cleared in time to face the Vikings, but McDaniel said he would be Thompson's backup.

"The real hard times are when you're pressed into duty after no reps in practice and you are truly one snap away from being in the game," said Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell, a former NFL backup quarterback. "... [Thompson's] going to get a full week of practice. They've got great coaches down there, and like I've talked about, great players around him."

Thompson was a seventh-round draft pick by the Dolphins in April and entered Sunday's 40-16 Miami loss to the Jets after Bridgewater left the game. He completed 19 of 33 passes for 166 yards and threw an interception.

Bridgewater, tackle Terron Armstead (toe), running back Raheem Mostert (knee), tight end Durham Smythe (hamstring) and linebacker Melvin Ingram (rest) did not practice. Receiver Tyreek Hill (quad/foot) was a full participant.