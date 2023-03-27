Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Six people were shot in Brooklyn Center on Sunday evening, all under age 18.

Police were called to the 5600 block of Brooklyn Boulevard at about 6:45 p.m. Sunday after several people heard gunshots.

When officers arrived, they found more than 50 casings in a parking lot, from at least three guns of different calibers, according to a news release from the Brooklyn Center Police Department.

Police did not find anyone in the area who had been shot, but six people with gunshot wounds arrived at North Memorial Health in Robbinsdale. None of the six had life-threatening injuries, according to police.

All six victims are under age 18, according to a hospital spokesperson.

Brooklyn Center police do not think the shooting was random, and said there is no risk to the public.

The casings were found in the parking lot of the Girl Scouts River Valleys Service Center, 5601 Brooklyn Blvd.

No one was in custody Sunday night.