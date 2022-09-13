Go inside these numbers from recent high school competition to meet the athletes behind them:

7: Goals scored by Spectrum junior Maddie Fritel in a 9-0 victory over St. John's Prep in girls' soccer and minutes it took junior Denzel Majwega of Duluth Marshall to record a hat trick in a 9-0 victory over Two Harbors in boys' soccer. He finished with four goals.

10:53: St. Paul Highland Park junior Luna Scorzelli's winning time over the 2-mile course in the girls' cross-country race at the St. Paul Invitational. Earlier this season, Scorzelli won the Irish Invitational. She is ranked No. 4 in Class 2A by the coaches association.

13: Goals Becker senior forward Micah Boyer has scored in the Bulldogs' first four boys' soccer games of the season. He started the season with back-to-back four-goal games.

17:33.7: Hopkins sophomore Sydney Drevlow's winning time in the 5K girls' cross-country race at the Bauman/Rovn Invitational at Gale Woods Farm in Minnetrista. She is ranked second in Class 3A.

29: Kills recorded by Willmar outside hitter Sydney Schnichels in a 25-23, 25-20, 26-24 victory over Brainerd in volleyball play. She also had 11 digs, two ace blocks, two set assists and one ace serve. Schnichels, s 6-4 senior, has committed to playing in college for the Gophers.