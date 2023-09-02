A man died Friday after fleeing a state trooper in northwestern Minnesota and crashing his motorcycle, according to the sheriff in Becker County.

In a news release late Friday, Becker County Sheriff Todd Glander said a Minnesota State Trooper attempted to stop the motorcyclist at about 6:15 p.m. six miles southeast of Detroit Lakes.

The man failed to stop when the trooper activated the squad car's emergency lights and instead accelerated at a "very high rate of speed," Glander said.

The trooper initially lost sight of the motorcyclist as he continued south on County Hwy 29, but found the bike crashed off the highway on a corner about 1 ½ miles south of County Hwy. 54. According to the news release, the man was pronounced dead at the scene and his identity is being withheld by law enforcement until family has been notified.

The pursuit and crash is still under investigation. Nearby Frazee's police and fire department's assisted the Minnesota State Patrol and Becker County Sheriff's Office, as did the Frazee Rescue Service and Essentia-St. Mary's EMS.