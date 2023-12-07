As the labor force bounces back from the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, it's women who are driving the recovery — particularly "prime-age" women (between the ages of 25 and 54) and women with young children.

Now that many companies are calling workers back to the office, though — and child care availability in many parts of the country is on the decline — it's expected that many women will exit the workforce again.

If you are a woman who's working, has stopped working or is thinking about leaving the workforce, we want to hear from you. Share your experience to help inform an upcoming story.