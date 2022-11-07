Tap the bookmark to save this article.

A sewage line backup at Rosemount High School Monday morning forced officials to call off classes for the rest of the day and send students home.

"An issue with a sewer line requires us to close the building," principal Pete Roback wrote in an email to parents.

Students in the south metro high school were dismissed about 10:30 a.m. after the school's custodial team and district leadership determined "we could not provide a healthy learning environment for the remainder of the day," Roback said.

The district called bus drivers in to transport students home.

Students were told after-school activities were canceled unless they were otherwise notified by the coach or advisor, the email said.

No other details were immediately released. Classes are set to resume on Tuesday, Roback said.