Three-game series at Target Field

All games on BSN and 830-AM

Tuesday, 6:40 p.m.: RHP Lance Lynn (7-6, 4.02 ERA) vs. RHP Bailey Ober (1-3, 3.71)

Wednesday, 6:40 p.m.: RHP Johnny Cueto (7-9, 3.15 ERA) vs. RHP Josh Winder (4-5, 4.20)

Thursday, 12:10 p.m.: RHP Lucas Giolito (10-9, 5.05 ERA) vs. RHP Louie Varland (0-2, 5.06)

White Sox update: They fell to 76-77 after an 0-6 homestand, which saw them lose three to Cleveland and three to Detroit. Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Tigers left the White Sox 7 1/2 games behind Seattle in the AL wild card race. ... The White Sox were 12-4 in September before the winless homestand. ... The White Sox are 13-12 since Miguel Cairo took over as acting manager. Tony La Russa hasn't run the team since August because of a medical issue. He will not return to the dugout this season. ... The White Sox have hit just 144 homers. ... SS Tim Anderson, starting RHP Michael Kopech and OF Luis Robert are currently sidelined.

Twins update: The Twins (74-79) have lost nine of their last 11 games and are 7-17 in September. This is their final series of the season at Target Field, where they are 44-34. ... The Twins are 7-6 against the White Sox this season. In their most recent series, the Twins lost two of three to the White Sox in Chicago Sept. 2-4. The teams will conclude the season with a three-game series in Chicago Oct. 3-5. ... Ober is 1-1 in six career starts against the White Sox. ... Winder is 1-0 in two appearances against the White Sox. He allowed two runs in five innings in the Twins' 8-2 victory at Chicago on July 5.