Four-game series at Target Field

All games on BSN, 830-AM

Thursday, 6:40 p.m.: LHP Daniel Lynch (2-3, 4.01 ERA) vs. LHP Devin Smeltzer (1-0, 1.74)

Friday, 7:10 p.m.: RHP Brad Keller (1-4, 3.20) vs. RHP Bailey Ober (1-1, 2.55)

Saturday, 1:10 p.m.: RHP Brady Singer (1-0, 1.83) vs. RHP Chris Archer (0-1, 3.86)

Sunday, 1:10 p.m.: RHP Zack Greinke (0-3, 4.53) vs. RHP Sonny Gray (2-1, 2.60)

Royals update: They have lost six in a row and started a nine-game road trip with two losses in Arizona. ... The teams met last weekend at Kauffman and the Twins swept three games. ... KC is without key players in SS Adalberto Mondesi (knee surgery) and C Salvador Perez (thumb). CF Michael Taylor has missed six consecutive games because of COVID. OF Kyle Isbel and 3B Emmanuel Rivera were scratched from the last game because of illness.

Twins update: The pitching staff has a 3.31 ERA, which is lowest through 44 games for a Twins team since 1972. Starters have a 3.08 ERA this season, fourth best in the AL and fifth best in baseball. ... Joe Ryan (COVID IL) will miss his start Thursday. ... 2B Jorge Polanco (ankle) is day-to-day. ... CF Byron Buxton has gone hitless in his past six games and his average has dropped from .290 to .202 in the past 12 games.