Gophers vs. Notre Dame• 8 p.m. Friday, 5 p.m. Saturday at 3M Arena at Mariucci • TV: BTN Friday, BSN Saturday• 1130-AM/103.5-FM

Preview: The No. 7 Gophers (3-3) start their Big Ten conference campaign against No. 14 Notre Dame (4-1). Each team took a series last season, with Notre Dame sweeping the Gophers 3-2, 2-1 at Mariucci in January before the Gophers returned the favor at Notre Dame 3-0, 3-0 in February. The Gophers landed in the top spot of the preseason conference poll, with Notre Dame coming in at No. 4.

About the Irish: Trevor Janicke (four goals, two assists) and Max Ellis (three goals, four assists) lead Notre Dame's offense. Matthew Galajda (1.33 goals-against average) and Ryan Bischel (1.92) share goaltending duties. The Irish are undefeated at 2-0 on the road this season and went 9-2-1 away from home last season.

Defensive test: Notre Dame is typically a defensive team, and this year is no different. The Irish hold opponents to an average of 1.57 goals per game, which is fourth best in the nation. They are also one of three teams in the country that has yet to allow a power-play goal, killing off all 23 opportunities. The Gophers average 3.5 goals per game and convert on their power play 31.3% of the time.