A semitrailer truck driver died Wednesday when his rig entered a median along a southern Minnesota freeway and rolled over.

The driver, a 56-year-old man from Lansing, Mich., was eastbound on Interstate 90 east of Blue Earth when his truck left the freeway and entered the center median. The truck then crossed the westbound lanes, which were closed due to construction, and went into ditch on the north side of the freeway and rolled, the State Patrol said.

The driver, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene.