Savage has reinstalled a pair of basketball hoops at River Bend Park, five months after they were taken down in response to two shootings that occurred in and near the park.

The decision to temporarily remove the hoops was controversial. Some residents of the southwestern suburb of 34,000 said it felt like a punishment, while others deemed it necessary.

"I think we've heard from the people that it's time to move," said Savage Mayor Janet Williams, adding that some residents were frustrated that the hoops had been down so long.

Reinstalling the hoops, which went back up in October, is just one piece of a larger plan for the park developed after a lengthy engagement process that included three well-attended community meetings and an online forum this summer.

Other recommendations from that process: implementing traffic calming strategies along Joppa Avenue, adding lighting and fencing, and increasing the organized activities — from adding a community garden to encouraging more use of the picnic shelter and ball field — at River Bend.

The recommendations were unanimously approved by the council Oct. 16, though Council Member Matt Johnson was absent.

"I feel very good about the process," said Greg Boatman, public works and parks and recreation director. "I'm proud that we did take some intentional time to hear our residents out."

The city and police department will explore installing security cameras to improve public safety. Police will also be doing extra patrols of the area, officials said.

The city removed the hoops in late May after two shooting incidents.

The first, on April 9, involved someone in the River Bend area firing shots from a car, Boatman said.

On May 21, people were playing basketball at the park when two people were shot. They were treated medically for minor injuries.

"The decision to remove the hoops was made as a measure to prevent people from gathering at the basketball courts, [and to] keep the individuals who were utilizing the park as safe as we could until our police officers had a better idea what was going on," Boatman said.

But residents were divided on whether taking them down was the right decision, Boatman said, adding that reactions were "very emotional" on both sides.

Amenah Agunwamba, chair of the city's Community Equity Commission (CEC), said some people who lived nearby, those with children who used the park and some people of color felt the initial decision was hurtful.

"On social media you did see a lot of division on this," she said.

The city could have better communicated that the decision was made for safety reasons, she said.

Members of the parks, recreation and natural resources commission and the equity commission encouraged city staff to ensure residents were engaged and that families and kids, especially those from diverse communities, had a voice.

"We wanted to make sure they were heard and understood and and felt like they were a part of the decision," she said.

Agunwamba noted that the hoops aren't just about basketball — they are symbols of a beloved activity that offers both physical and mental health benefits. They represent an equitable sport that only requires a ball to play, rather than a duffle bag of equipment.

Overall, she said the planning process for River Bend went well "for a first start" and that she was "very satisfied" with the recommendations that came from it. Her only hesitation was that she wished more people from marginalized communities had been involved.

City Council Member Bob Coughlen said he wasn't initially going to vote to approve the park improvements, but changed his mind. One of the best recommendations was for more engagement at the park, he said.

"In order to make our parks safer, we have to make them ours," he said.

Boatman said the city is gathering bids to put up fencing on two sides of the court this fall, if possible. The other changes, including adding lighting along the park trail and in the parking lot, will wait until spring.