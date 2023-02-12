Tap the bookmark to save this article.

GAME RECAP

Star Tribune's Three Stars

1. Mats Zuccarello, Wild: The winger scored first in the shootout after assisting on the Wild's first goal.

2. Filip Gustavsson, Wild: The goaltender stopped both of New Jersey's shootout attempts after posting 27 saves through regulation and overtime.

3. Tomas Tatar, Devils: The winger scored twice.

BY THE NUMBERS

1 Goal at 5-on-5 by the Wild for the first time in three games.

1 Assist by Calen Addison to give him 30 points, tying him with Filip Kuba for the most by a rookie defenseman in Wild history.

4 Shootout goals apiece for Zuccarello and Frederick Gaudreau this season in seven tries.