IMPACT PLAYER: Byron Buxton, Twins

In his first game back in the field after injuring his knee during a slide last week, Buxton was just a triple shy of hitting for the cycle, reaching in every plate appearance.

BY THE NUMBERS

4 Consecutive plate appearances in which Ryan Jeffers reached over two games. He had two doubles, a home run and a walk in that span.

0.59 Dylan Bundy's ERA through three starts with the Twins, all victories.

ON DECK

Chris Archer starts the series finale against the White Sox, who will activate Lucas Giolito off the injured list.