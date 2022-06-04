SATURDAY

BASEBALL

CLASS 4A

Winner's bracket • Third round

• Farmington 2, Lakeville South 0

Loser's bracket • Third round

• Roch. Mayo 6, Roch. John Marshall 3

Fourth round

• Lakeville South 3, Roch. Mayo 2

Section 4

Loser's bracket • Third round

• East Ridge 11, Cretin-Derham Hall 3

Fourth round

• East Ridge 4, Woodbury 3

Section 6

Loser's bracket • Fourth round

• Hopkins 7, Edina 3

Section 7

Winner's bracket • Third round

• Andover 8, Centennial 0

Loser's bracket • Second round

• Blaine 3, Forest Lake 2

• Duluth East 7, Anoka 1

CLASS 3A

Section 1

Winner's bracket • Third round

• Winona 6, Byron 5

Loser's bracket • Third round

• Northfield 5, Red Wing 2

Fourth round

• Byron 5, Northfield 1

Section 2 • Semifinals

• Mankato East 2, Albert Lea 1

• Mankato West 10, New Prague 8

Loser's bracket • First round

• Jordan 8, Worthington 3

• Marshall 8, St. Peter 3

Second round

• Albert Lea 5, Jordan 4

• New Prague 11, Marshall 4

Section 3

Loser's bracket • Fourth round

• St. Thomas Academy 3, Holy Angels 2

Section 4

Winner's bracket • Third round

• Mahtomedi 17, North St. Paul 5

Loser's bracket • Second round

• Hill-Murray 14, St. Paul Johnson 4

• St. Anthony 17, St. Paul Como Park 7

Section 5

Winner's bracket • Third round

• St. Francis 8, Monticello 7

Loser's bracket • Second round

• Big Lake 11, Becker 2

• Zimmerman 8, Princeton 2

Section 6

Winner's bracket • Third round

• Benilde-St. Margaret's 4, Delano 3

Loser's bracket • Second round

• Hutchinson 9, Mound Westonka 2

• Orono 7, DeLaSalle 6

Section 7

Winner's bracket • Third round

• Grand Rapids 14, Hermantown 1

Loser's bracket • Second round

• Chisago Lakes 7, Hibbing 0

• Duluth Denfeld 6, North Branch 5

Section 8 • Third round

• Little Falls 2, Rocori 1

• Willmar 5, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0

Fourth round

• Alexandria 8, Willmar 1

CLASS 2A

Section 1

Winner's bracket • Fourth round

• Roch. Lourdes 7, Plainview-E-Millville 1

Loser's bracket • Third round

• Pine Island 9, Chatfield 7

Fourth round

• Plainview-E-Millville 6, Pine Island 3

Section 2

Winner's bracket • Fourth round

• Sibley East 13, New Ulm 2

Loser's bracket • Second round

• Belle Plaine 7, Minn. Valley Lutheran 0

• New Richland-H-E-G 5, Maple River 2

Section 3

Winner's bracket • Fourth round

• Paynesville Area 10, Fairmont 9

Loser's bracket • Third round

• Atwater-C-GC 3, Luverne 2

Section 4

Winner's bracket • Fourth round

• St. Agnes 12, Mounds Park Academy 0

Loser's bracket • Third round

• Liberty Classical 7, Mpls. Roosevelt 6

Section 5

Loser's bracket • Second round

• Glencoe-Silver Lake 9, Litchfield 2

• Southwest Christian 6, Norwood YA 1

CLASS 1A

Winner's bracket • Fourth round

• Hayfield 8, Lyle-Pacelli 0

Loser's bracket • Third round

• Southland 2, Rushford-Peterson 1

Fourth round

• Southland 10, Lyle-Pacelli 4

Section 2

Winner's bracket • Fourth round

• New Ulm Cathedral 10, Martin Co. W. 2

Loser's bracket • Second round

• Sleepy Eye 7, Springfield 1

• Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 12, Mankato Loyola 3

Section 3

Winner's bracket • Fourth round

• MACCRAY 5, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 2

Loser's bracket • Third round

• Murray Co. C. 12, Lac qui Parle Valley 1

Section 4

Winner's bracket • Fourth round

• Randolph 10, New Life Academy 0

Loser's bracket • Third round

• Mayer Lutheran 7, Heritage Christian 2

Section 8

Winner's bracket • Fourth round

• Sacred Heart 11, Fosston 1

Loser's bracket • Second round

• Ada-Borup/W. 7, Lake of the Woods 3

• West Marshall 5, Norman Co. E./U-H 2

GOLF • BOYS

CLASS 3A

Section 7

At Grand National G.C.

• Princeton 624 (Lucas Ostlund 150, Noah Temp 154, Jcob Patnode 160, Luke Dufner 161, Liam Dufner 166, Chase Grant 172), Elk River 634, St. Michael-Albertville 640.

Individual state qualifiers

• Ben Mertz, Duluth East, 147; Finnian McLaughlin, Andover, 150; Logan Chouinard, Elk River, 152; Tyler Gandrud, Anoka, 153; A.J. Scott, Andover, 154.

GOLF • GIRLS

CLASS 3A

Section 7

At Grand National G.C.

• Elk River 667 (Avery O'Donnell 152, Lexi O'Donnell 161, Haylee Kammann 174, Lauren Kammann 180, Audra Bitzan 192, Gabi Danielowski 200), St. Michael-Albertville 684, Andover 697.

Individual state meet qualifiers

• Ellie Breuer, St. Michael-Albertville, 156; Adurey Swenson, Andover, 165; Racahael Shedlov, St. Michael-Albertville, 167; Emily Erickson, Chisago Lakes, 171; Laura Boersma, Andover, 171.

LACROSSE • BOYS

Section 1 • Semifinals

• Farmington 14, Mankato 3

• Northfield 10, Lakeville North 7

LACROSSE • GIRLS

Section 1 • Semifinal

• Farmington 14, Lakeville North 9

TRACK AND FIELD • BOYS

CLASS 3A

Section 1

• Owatonna 198.5, Rochester Mayo 155, Lakeville South 143.5, Lakeville North 104, Rochester Century 100.5, Farmington 87, Northfield 82.5, Rochester John Marshall 40

State meet qualifiers

• 100: Maximilian Comfere, Rochester Century, 10.99; Michael Nicometo, Rochester John Marshall, 10.99; Jonathan Shrum, Farmington, 10.99.

• 200: Nicometo 21.84; Comfere 22.0; Noah Smith, Rochester Mayo, 22.23.

• 400: Ramy Ayoub, Farmington, 48.05; Jack Kocher, Lakeville North, 49.86.

• 800: Ayoub 1:56.70; Tyler White, Rochester Century, 1:58.9.

• 1,600: Andrew Casey, Lakeville North, 4:16.77; Bryce Stachewicz, Lakeville North, 4:18.69; Matthew Whittaker, Lakeville South, 4:20.90.

• 3,200: Casey 9:24.96; Whittaker 9:25.77.

• 110 hurdles: Carter Johnson, Owatonna, 15.10; Ryan Gregory, Owatonna, 15.13.

• 300 hurdles: Gregory 38.38; Benjamin Mosser, Lakeville South, 39.33; Collin Graff, Northfield, 39.36.

• 4x100 relay: Lakeville South 42.56; Rochester Mayo 42.93.

• 4x200 relay: Rochester Century 1:28.34; Rochester Mayo 1:28.91; Farmington 1:29.05.

• 4x400 relay: Lakeville North 3:22.62; Rochester Century 3:27.39.

• 4x800 relay: Owatonna 8:07.42; Northfield 8:08.99.

• High jump: Yaih Marial, Rochester Mayo, 6-7; Devin Jax, Northfield, 6-6; Jaden Johnson, Lakeville South, 6-4.

• Long jump: Justin Gleason, Owatonna, 22-3¼; Carter Holcomb, Rochester Mayo, 22-2¼; Tanner Stendel, Owatonna, 22-2; Graff 21-10½.

• Triple jump: Marial 44-3½; Austin Jax, Northfield, 43-5¾.

• Shot put: Eli Spurgeon, Owatonna, 53-¼; Gideon Heng, Rochester Mayo, 50-3.

• Discus: Spurgeon 151-0; Joseph Schulz, Northfield, 146-2.

• Pole vault: Nathan Nelson, Rochester Century, 14-9; Cayden Holcomb, Rochester Mayo, 12-9.

Section 8

• Moorhead 167, St. Michael-Albertville 161.5, Brainerd 98, Buffalo 86, Elk River 58, Sartell-St. Stephen 52, Rogers 39.5, Bemidji 34

State meet qualifiers

• 100: Alonn Salman, Moorhead, 11.07; Jamal Dixon, Moorhead, 11.20.

• 200: Michael Haugo, Moorhead, 22.47; Dillon MacLaughlin, Brainerd, 22.65.

• 400: Abraham Carlson, Moorhead, 49.67; Brandon Stark, Brainerd, 50.33.

• 800: Jared Gregoire, Buffalo, 1:55.53; Caden Nordberg, St. Michael-Albertville, 1:56.39.

• 1,600: Nordberg 4:27.93; Jadon Boots, Buffalo, 4:31.27.

• 3,200: Isaac Martel, Moorhead, 9:41.14; James Dorado, Buffalo, 9:50.42.

• 110 hurdles: Logan Clark, Sartell-St. Stephen, 15.21; Andrew Albright, Brainerd, 15.31.

• 300 hurdles: Clark 41.14; Sam Monseth, St. Michael-Albertville, 41.20.

• 4x100 relay: Moorhead 42.35; St. Michael-Albertville 43.54.

• 4x200 relay: Moorhead 1:28.69; St. Michael-Albertville 1:31.70.

• 4x400 relay: Buffalo 3:26.94; Moorhead 3:27.87.

• 4x800 relay: Buffalo 8:00.84; Brainerd 8:06.92.

• High jump: Jamal Dixon, Moorhead, 6-2; Yube Badio, Elk River, 6-2.

• Long jump: Haugo 22-4; Jarod Timlin, St. Michael-Albertville, 21-½.

• Triple jump: Albright 44-6; Max Keefer, St. Michael-Albertville, 44-0.

• Shot put: Elinneus Davis, Moorhead, 58-10; Albright 56-8.

• Discus: Davis 163-10; Carter Walker, Buffalo, 152-8.

• Pole vault: Sam Eicher, St. Michael-Albertville, 13-4; Gavin Hoelzel, Brainerd, 12-7.

CLASS 2A

Section 7

• Grand Rapids 150, Cloquet 116, Proctor 110, North Branch 98, Hibbing and Rock Ridge 90, Duluth Denfeld 70, Chisago Lakes 65, Hermantown 45, Mora 44, Pine City 38

State meet qualifiers

• 100: Jordan Aultman, Cloquet, 11.31; Amari Manning, Hibbing, 11.56.

• 100 wheelchair: Blake Eaton, Duluth Denfeld, 19.68.

• 200: Austin Hanson, Grand Rapids, 23.01; Jacob Jensrud, Hibbing, 23.33

• 200 wheelchair: Eaton 35.62.

• 400: Hanson 50.43; Evan Bowen, Proctor, 52.51.

• 800: Cameron Stocke, Rock Ridge, 1:55.87; Andrew Schmitz, Hermantown, 1:57.89.

• 800 wheelchair: Eaton 2:32.39.

• 1,600: Stocke 4:21.20; Josh Knight, Proctor, 4:41.54.

• 3,200: Jacob Mertz, Cloquet, 9:54.89; Aaron Nelson, Rock Ridge, 10:05.93.

• 110 high hurdles: Wyatt Christensen, Grand Rapids, 15.64; Tayven Peteson, Mora, 15.71.

• 300 hurdles: Peterson 41.53; Cameron Pease, Proctor, 42.10.

• 4x100 relay: Cloquet 44.72; Chisago Lakes 45.21.

• 4x200 relay: Grand Rapids 1:33.31; Hermantown 1:33.37.

• 4x400 relay: Proctor 3:32.10; North Branch 3:33.30.

• 4x800 relay: Duluth Denfeld 8:24.19; Cloquet 8:26.88.

• High jump: Kolbin Carter, Proctor, 6-4; Logan Murphy, North Branch, 6-1.

• Long jump: Manning 19-8¼; Jason Thieman, Pine City, 19-4¾.

• Triple jump: Colton Johnson, Grand Rapids, 42-2; Justin Ramos, North Branch, 42-1¾.

• Shot put: Jackson Weston, Grand Rapids, 56-10; Josh Monreal, Proctor, 48-2.

• Discus: Weston 152-6; Samuel Strand, Chisago Lakes, 145-4.

• Pole vault: Kaydin Metzgar, Grand Rapids, 12-0; Eric Flor, North Branch, 11-9.

CLASS 1A

Section 4

• Concordia Academy 103, Nova Classical 99, St. Croix Lutheran 96, Minneapolis North 60, St. Croix Prep 53, Minnehaha Academy 36, Trinity 32, Legacy Christian and West Lutheran 29, St. Agnes 26, Avail Academy and North Lakes Academy/Lakes International Language Academy 21, Eagle Ridge 19, Mounds Park Academy 17, Liberty Classical and Twin Cities Academy 16, New Life Academy 13, Brooklyn Center 11, Parnassus Prep 5.

State meet qualifiers

• 100: Dhayalan Balasubramanian, Nova Classical, 11:16; Sebastian Hoiland, Nova Classical, 11.19; Jaivon Hill, Minneapolis North, 11.264; Cayden Lockhart, St. Croix Lutheran, 11.265.

• 200: Kameron Clay, Minneapolis North, 22.44; Lockhart, 22.52; Hoiland 22.59; Hill 22.65; Balasubramanian 22.70; Alvin Karngar, Avail Academy, 22.73.

• 400: Clay 50.24; Jack Domeyer, Legacy Christian, 50.51.

• 800: Zach Martin, Trinity, 1:57.96; Cullen Moore, Minnehaha Academy, 1:59.59.

• 1,600: Jack Hoppe, West Lutheran, 4:21.75; Finn McCormick, Nova Classical, 4:22.05; Henry Karelitz, Nova Classical, 4:24.63.

• 3,200: McCormick 9:25.91; Henry Karelitz, Nova Classical, 9:30.91.

• 110 hurdles: Griffin Paulsen, St. Croix Lutheran, 16.08; Mark Evenson, Nova Classical, 16.79.

• 300 hurdles: Paulsen 40.71; Zarion Irby, Minnehaha Academy, 42.17.

• 4x100 relay: Minneapolis North 43.55; Nova Classical 43.67.

• 4x200 relay: Eagle Ridge 1:32.74; Legacy Christian 1:33.20.

• 4x400 relay: St. Croix Lutheran 3:28.33; Legacy Christian 3:29.02.

• 4x800 relay: St. Croix Prep 8:25.93; Minnehaha Academy 8:27.27.

• High jump: Jory Peters, Minneapolis North, 6-1; Maxim Sergeyev, St. Croix Lutheran, 6-1.

• Long jump: Isaiah O'Connor, Twin Cities Academy, 21-9.5; Eli Anderson, North Lakes Academy/Lakes International Language Academy, 21-1.

• Triple jump: Anderson 42-0; Aaron Schuler, West Lutheran, 39-10.

• Shot put: Samuel Gruenes, Concordia Academy, 46-8; Adam Pearson, Liberty Classical, 43-11.

• Discus: Marco Rodrigues, St. Croix Lutheran, 119-11; Pearson, 116-0.

• Pole vault: Joseph Arens, St. Croix Prep, 12-0; Aidan Welsh, St. Croix Prep, 11-0.

TRACK AND FIELD • GIRLS

CLASS 3A

Section 1

• Lakeville South 192, Farmington 189, Rochester Century 160, Lakeville North 104.5, Owatonna 86.5, Rochester Mayo 85, Northfield 67, Rochester John Marshall 22

State meet qualifiers

• 100: Alexandra Duvick, Lakeville South, 12.80; Lauren Reynolds, Lakeville North, 12.88.

• 200: Marianah Scott, Farmington, 26.13; Deidre Grimm, Lakeville South, 26.26.

• 400: Clara Lippert, Northfield, 58.68; Scott 58.89.

• 800: Penelopea Gordon, Rochester Century, 2:13.89; Lauren Lansing, Farmington, 2:18.17.

• 1,600: Sophia Venning, Farmington, 5:17.37; Avery Heinz, Lakeville South, 5:19.94.

• 3,200: Abigail Tri, Rochester John Marshall, 11:22.10; Savanna Varbanov, Lakeville North, 11:22.88.

• 100 hurdles: Hannah Hanson, Rochester Mayo, 14.84; Sylvia Stephenson, Lakeville South, 16.19.

• 300 hurdles: Hanson 44.62; Grimm 45.34.

• 4x100 relay: Rochester Century 48.78; Owatonna 49.94.

• 4x200 relay: Rochester Century 1:43.97; Lakeville South 1:45.0.

• 4x400 relay: Farmington 3:59.92; Rochester Century 4:02.42.

• 4x800 relay: Rochester Century 9:37.79; Farmington 9:51.40.

• High jump: Sylvia Stephenson, Lakeville South, 5-4; Jada Mitchell, Lakeville South, 5-3.

• Long jump: Madison Habberstad, Rochester Century, 17-7; Farah Salama, Rochester Mayo, 17-3.

• Triple jump: Sarrah Lindner, Rochester Century, 35-6¼; Hannah Hanson, Rochester Mayo, 35-4¾.

• Shot put: Shelby Svien, Northfield, 41-0; Whitley Ronn, Lakeville South, 37-2¾.

• Discus: Svien 137-8; Brenna Akason, Lakeville North, 124-9.

• Pole vault: Habberstad 10-9; Izzy Anderson, Farmington, 9-6.

Section 8

• St. Michael-Albertville 202.5, Brainerd 112, Moorhead 88.5, Buffalo 63, Bemidji, Rogers and Sartell-St. Stephen 60, Elk River 55

State meet qualifiers

• 100: Gabby Keefer, St. Michael-Albertville, 12.21; Brenna Deason, Brainerd, 12.41.

• 200: Keefer 25.54; Macie Guida, Buffalo, 26.83.

• 400: Brianna Shroyer, Buffalo, 57.18; Emma Kvant, St. Michael-Albertville, 57.18.

• 800: Hannah Braun, Buffalo, 2:19.22; Regan DeWitt, Bemidji, 2:20.38.

• 1,600: Alexandra Weimer, St. Michael-Albertville, 5:00.23; Madelyn Miller, Brainerd, 5:17.28.

• 3,200: Weimer 10:45.79; Mya Nelson, Elk River, 11:19.60.

• 100 hurdles: Emma Duerr, St. Michael-Albertville, 15.37; Madysen Schmidt, Bemidji, 15.38.

• 300 hurdles: Lauren Berg, Bemidji, 45.60; Hannah Kvant, St. Michael-Albertville, 45.83.

• 4x100 relay: Moorhead 49.35; Brainerd 49.48.

• 4x200 relay: St. Michael-Albertville 1:44.28; Buffalo 1:44.33.

• 4x400 relay: Buffalo 4:01.21; Bemidji 4:04.28

• 4x800 relay: Bemidji 9:39.0; Brainerd 9:52.81.

• High jump: Cail Jahnke, St. Michael-Albertville, 5-2; Lily Birks, Brainerd, 5-2.

• Long jump: Keefer 17-9; Katryna Hansen, Moorhead, 17-7; Alexis Olderbak, Moorhead, 17-5½.

• Triple jump: Keefer 36-11; Judsona Chea, St. Michael-Albertville, 35-11.

• Shot put: Hannah Bruskiewicz, Rogers, 42-1.00; Hanna Caughey, Brainerd, 38-0.

• Discus: Andi Mehrer, Elk River, 120-0; Caughey 114-10.

• Pole vault: Deason 10-4; Jacqueline Bergeron, St. Michael-Albertville, 10-1.

CLASS 2A

Section 7

• Cloquet 176, North Branch 151, Hibbing 94, Chisago Lakes 91, Hermantown 77, Pine City 71.5, Rock Ridge 60, Mora and Proctor 58, Grand Rapids 52, Duluth Denfeld 23.5

State meet qualifiers

• 100: Julia Gherardi, Hibbing, 12.92; Ava Fink, Rock Ridge, 13.12.

• 200: Sophia Thorsen, North Branch, 26.91; Fink 27.26.

• 400: Lydia Stone, Cloquet, 1:01.83; Liv Birkeland, Hermantown, 1:03.12.

• 800: Claire Niksich, Hermantown, 2:30.38; Erin Soup Loeb, Cloquet, 2:30.79.

• 1,600: Kaia Osmundson, Chisago Lakes, 5:32.20; Nora Stark, Rock Ridge, 5:33.72.

• 3,200: Osmundson, 12:00.61; Mileena Sladek, Hibbing, 12:00.77.

• 100 hurdles: Olivia Jameson, Cloquet, 15.71; Elise Harriman, Hermantown, 16.51.

• 300 hurdles: Ava Bringgold, Chisago Lakes, 48.09; Ella Kuhlman, North Branch, 48.20.

• 4x100 relay: Hibbing 51.91; Hermantown 52.34.

• 4x200 relay: North Branch 1:47.48; Hibbing 1:48.70.

• 4x400 relay: North Branch 4:10.19; Chisago Lakes 4:13.86.

• 4x800 relay: Cloquet 10:02.74; Hibbing 10:03.24.

• High jump: Jameson, 5-3; Taylor Wick, Cloquet, 5-1.

• Long jump: Asaysha Olson, North Branch, 17-2½; Ella Anderson, Mora, 16-1.

• Triple jump: Wick 35-3.25; Olson 35-1.

• Shot put: Sydney Fitzgerald, Rock Ridge, 38-1; Bella Harriman, Cloquet, 37-6.25.

• Discus: Seija Suominen, Cloquet, 118-6; B. Harriman, 116-4.

• Pole vault: Gheradi 12-3; Ella Dick, North Branch, 10-2.

CLASS 1A

Section 4

• Concordia Academy 131, Minnehaha Academy 87, Legacy Christian 78, Mounds Park Academy 57, St. Croi Lutheran 52.5, Trinity 51.5, St. Croix Prep 35, Nova Classical 34, Parnassus Prep 30, Eagle Ridge 28, Math & Science and North Lakes Academy/Lakes International Language Academy 27, St. Agnes 23, West Lutheran 20, Minneapolis North 10, Avail Academy and Twin Cities Academy 4.

State meet qualifiers

• 100: Zoe Mulvihill, Mounds Park Academy, 13.08; Seyi Akinmusire, Nova Classical, 13.14.

• 200: Shaina Zinter, Concordia Academy, 25.36; Akinmusire 26.81.

• 400: Addisyn Kimmel, Legacy Christian, 1:01.51; Erica Padilla, Legacy Christian, 1:03.13.

• 800: Reanna Cruz, Legacy Christian, 2:21.12; Elsie Anderson Parnassus Prep, 2:25.62.

• 1,600: Anderson 5:30.96; Greta Long, Eagle Ridge, 5:40.24.

• 3,200: Greta Hansen, Math & Science, 11:42.09; Bethany Boerner, West Lutheran, 11:52.98.

• 100 hurdles: Zinter 14.70; Mariah Willard, Trinity, 16.42.

• 300 hurdles: Zinter 42.38; Willard 47.25.

• 4x100 relay: Minnehaha Academy 50.18; Concordia Academy 51.24.

• 4x200 relay: Minnehaha Academy 1:47.24; Legacy Christian 1:48.04.

• 4x400 relay: Legacy Christian 4:07.49; Mounds Park Academy 4:10.32.

• 4x800 relay: Minnehaha Academy 9:53.41; Math & Science 10:00.48.

• High jump: Avery Kallies, St. Croix Lutheran, 5-1; Lucy McCallum, Parnassus Prep, 5-0.

• Long jump: Zinter 18-1½; Padilla 17-0; Cadence Mitchum, Minnehaha Academy, 16-9½.

• Triple jump: Grace Erickson, Concordia Academy, 33-7; Naomi Snyder, Minnehaha Academy, 32-11.

• Shot put: Nora Wilhelm, Concordia Academy, 42-11; Eva Hora, North Lakes Academy/Lakes International Language Academy, 34-10½.

• Discus: Wilhelm 125-6; Tabitha Johnson, St. Croix Lutheran, 101-7.

• Pole vault: Cecily Fager, Legacy Christian, 11-1; Siena Brown, St. Croix Prep, 8-0.

STATE TOURNAMENTS

ADAPTED SOFTBALL

At Chanhassen H.S.

CI DIVISION

Friday • Quarterfinals

• Burnsville/Farmington/Lakeville 15, South Washington County 5

• Chaska/Chanhassen/PL/Shakopee 20, St. Cloud 17

• Dakota United 3, Osseo 2

• New Prague 22, North Suburban 14

Saturday • Semifinals

• Burnsville/Farmington/Lakeville 15, Chaska/Chanhassen/PL/Shakopee 0

• New Prague 10, Dakota United 7

Consolation semifinals

• North Suburban 12, Osseo 7

• South Washington County 11, St. Cloud 4

Fifth place

• North Suburban 15, South Washington County 2

Third place

• Dakota United 10, Chaska/Chanhassen/Prior Lake/Shakopee 9

Championship

• Burnsville/Farmington/Lakeville 11, New Prague 1

PI DIVISION

Friday • Quarterfinals

• Rochester 15, Osseo 2

• Anoka-Hennepin, Dakota United and Robbinsdale/Hopkins/Mound Westonka, bye

Saturday • Semifinals

• Anoka-Hennepin 11, Rochester 10

• Dakota United 12 Robbinsdale/Hopkins/Mound Westonka 2

Fifth place

• Osseo, bye

Third place

• Robbinsdale/Hopkins/Mound Westonka 13, Rochester 9

Championship

• Dakota United 19, Anoka-Hennepin 6

SOFTBALL

At Caswell Park

CLASS 4A

Thursday • Quarterfinals

• Brainerd (24-0) vs. East Ridge (17-6), 9 am

• Centennial (18-5) vs. Forest Lake (19-5), 9 am

• Chanhassen (21-1) vs. Hopkins (17-6), 9 am

• Lakeville South (14-10) vs. White Bear Lake (21-3), 9 am

Semifinals

• Quarterfinal winners, 3 pm

Consolation semifinals

• Quarterfinal losers, 3 pm

Friday • Fifth place

• Consolation semifinal winners, 9 am

Third place

• Semifinal losers, 11 am

Championship

• Semifinal winners, 1 pm

Class 3A

Thursday • Quarterfinals

• Benilde-St. Margaret's (14-7) vs. Chisago Lakes (20-4), 11 am

• Mankato West (20-4) vs. Monticello (15-8), 11 am

• St. Anthony (25-2) vs. Simley (14-9), 11 am

• Rocori (14-8) vs. Winona (21-1), 11 am

Semifinals

• Quarterfinal winners, 5 pm

Consolation semifinals

• Quarterfinal losers, 5 pm

Friday • Fifth place

• Consolation semifinal winners, 9 am

Third place

• Semifinal losers, 11 am

Championship

• Semifinal winners, 1:30 pm

Class 2A

Thursday • Quarterfinals

• Maple Lake (22-2) vs. St. Cloud Cathedral (24-2), 9 am

• Pipestone Area (14-9) vs. Proctor (22-1), 9 am

• Chatfield (25-2) vs. Mounds Park Academy (19-2), 11 am

• Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (21-4) vs. LeSueur-Henderson (20-3) , 11 am

Semifinals

• Quarterfinal winners, 5 pm

Consolation semifinals

• Quarterfinal losers, 7 pm

Friday • Fifth place

• Consolation semifinal winners, 9 am

Third place

• Semifinal losers, 11 am

Championship

• Semifinal winners, 2 pm

Class 1A

Thursday • Quarterfinals

• Edgerton/Southwest Minnesota Christian (17-6) vs. Red Lake Falls (24-1), 1 pm

• Menahga (16-9) vs. Nicollet (21-2), 1 pm

• Moose Lake-Willow River (24-4) vs. Wabasha-Kellogg (13-12), 1 pm

• Randolph (20-4) vs. Upsala (20-3), 1 pm

Semifinals

• Quarterfinal winners, 7 pm

Consolation semifinals

• Quarterfinal losers, 7 pm

Friday • Fifth place

• Consolation semifinal winners, 9 am

Third place

• Semifinal losers, 11 am

Championship

• Semifinal winners, 2:30 pm

TENNIS • BOYS

CLASS 2A

At Baseline Tennis Center

Tuesday • Quarterfinals

• Duluth East vs. Orono, 8 am

• Eagan vs. Rochester Mayo, 10 am

• Eden Prairie vs. Edina, noon

• Becker vs. Mounds View, 2 pm

Consolation semifinals

• Quarterfinal winners, 4 & 6 pm

Wednesday • Semifinals

• Quarterfinal winners, 8 & 10 am

Third place

• Semifinal losers, 2 pm

Championship

• Semifinal winners, 4 pm

Individual tournament

Thursday

• Singles: First round, 8 am; Quarterfinals & Consolation first round, noon

• Doubles: First round, 10 a.m.; Quarterfinals & Consolation first round, 2 pm

Friday

• Singles: Semifinals & consolation semifinals, 8 am; Championship, third place & consolation championship, 11:30 am

• Doubles: Semifinals & consolation semifinals, 8 am; Championship, third place & consolation championship, 11:30 am

CLASS 1A

At Reed-Sweatt Tennis Center

Tuesday • Quarterfinals

• Minnewaska Area vs. Rock Ridge, 8 am

• Luverne vs. St. Paul Academy, 10 am

• Foley vs. Rochester Lourdes, noon

• Breck vs. Litchfield, 2 pm

Consolation semifinals

• Quarterfinal winners, 4 & 6 pm

Wednesday • Semifinals

• Quarterfinal winners, 8 & 10 am

Third place

• Semifinal losers, 2 pm

Championship

• Semifinal winners, 4 pm

Individual tournament

Thursday

• Singles: First round, 8 am; Quarterfinals & Consolation first round, noon

• Doubles: First round, 10 a.m.; Quarterfinals & Consolation first round, 2 pm

Friday

• Singles: Semifinals & consolation semifinals, 8 am; Championship, third place & consolation championship, 11:30 am

• Doubles: Semifinals & consolation semifinals, 8 am; Championship, third place & consolation championship, 11:30 am

TRACK AND FIELD • BOYS

At St. Michael-Albertville

CLASS 3A

• Thursday: Preliminaries, 9 am

• Saturday: Finals, 4 pm

CLASS 2A

• Friday: Preliminaries, 9 am

• Saturday: Finals, 9 am

CLASS 1A

• Thursday: Preliminaries, 4 pm

• Friday: Finals, 4 pm

TRACK AND FIELD • GIRLS

At St. Michael-Albertville

CLASS 3A

• Thursday: Preliminaries, 9 am

• Saturday: Finals, 4 pm

CLASS 2A

• Friday: Preliminaries, 9 am

• Saturday: Finals, 9 am

CLASS 1A

• Thursday: Preliminaries, 4 pm

• Friday: Finals, 4 pm