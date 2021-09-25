SATURDAY

CROSS COUNTRY • BOYS

MILACA MEGA MEET

5,000 meters • Stones Throw Golf Course

Division I

Roseville 121, Hopkins 122, Mounds View 124, Stillwater 134, White Bear Lake 162, Centennial 227, Andover 231, Eden Prairie 235, Bemidji 236, Anoka 259, Wayzata 271, Duluth East 314, Armstrong 341, East Ridge 348, Sartell-St. Stephen 382, Shakopee and Spring Lake Park 392, Park of Cottage Grove 414, New Prague 418, Blaine 511, Osseo 602, Tartan 622, Minot (N.D.) 644, Maple Grove 647, Park Center 781. Medalist: Noah Breker, Armstrong, 15:39.7.

Division II

• Big Lake 89, Fargo North (N.D.) 100, Delano 148, Marshall 164, Rock Ridge 165, Cloquet 189, Orono 193, Pequot Lakes 215, Mahtomedi 231, Grand Forks Central (N.D.) 238, Mound Westonka 241, St. Cloud Apollo 257, Austin 322, Jordan 326, Grand Rapids 413, Zimmerman 471, Hibbing 472, Foley 480, Princeton 498, Detroit Lakes 541, Fridley 656. Medalist: Owen Sondag, Fargo North (N.D.), 16:08.6.

Division III

• Perham 96, Park Rapids 98, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 135, Esko 142, Proctor 160, Blake 166, Southwest Christian 226, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 254, Benson/KMS 264, North Shore 266, Moose Lake/WR/Barnum 279, Pine City 329, LQPV/DB 330, Pierz 361, Fairmont 384, Mora 418, St. Croix Central (Wis.) 426, Rockford 457, Legacy/PAcT 496, St. Croix Lutheran 515, Zumbrota-Mazeppa/K-W 538, Melrose 549, MACA 558, Spectrum 633. Medalist: Shef West, Blake, 16:03.6.

Division IV

• Parnassus 92, Heritage Christian and West Central Area 104, Milbank (S.D.) 164, St. James 171, Lake City 175, Canby/Minneota 201, Nevis 264, South Ridge 313, A-B-E 331, Ada-Borup/NCW 346, Mankato Loyola/Cleveland 351, Wadena-Deer Creek 360, Minnewaska 361, Montevideo 368, Royalton 376, Otter Tail Central 401, Martin County West 408, Goodhue 427, Redwood Valley 444, Parkers Prairie 581, North Lakes/LILA 603, Rush City 659, Lakeview Christian 675, LCWM/Nicollet 687, Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity/Mayer Lutheran 744. Medalist: Nick Batchelor, Milbank (S.D.), 16:01.5.

CROSS COUNTRY • GIRLS

MILACA MEGA MEET

5,000 meters • Stones Throw Golf Course

Division I

• Prior Lake 53, Stillwater 133, Duluth East 143, Hopkins 168, Roseville 187, Andover 194, Eden Prairie 195, East Ridge 208, Centennial 239, Minot (N.D.) 289, Owatonna 316, Shakopee 339, Bemidji 348, Osseo 360, Sartell-St. Stephen 368, Wayzata 379, Blaine 388, New Prague 417, Spring Lake Park 473, Tartan 546, Waconia 619. Medalist: Sydney Drevlow, Hopkins, 17:47.3.

Division II

• Marshall 77, Monticello 138, Fargo North (N.D.) 141, Mahtomedi 144, Visitation 156, Pequot Lakes 159, Hibbing 177, Grand Forks Central (N.D.) 217, Austin 226, Cloquet 239, Rock Ridge 247, Delano 253, Hutchinson 291, Detroit Lakes 315, St. Cloud Apollo 346, Grand Rapids 415, Big Lake 525. Medalist: Isabelle Schmitz, Hutchinson, 17:56.4.

Division III

• St. Cloud Cathedral 52, Perham 56, Proctor 110, North Shore 117, Blake 138, Fairmont 202, Rockford 231, Pierz 235, Pine City 266, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 278, MACA 281, St. Croix Central (Wis.) 287, Park Rapids 322, LQPV/DB 325, Benson/KMS 411, Esko 414, Mora 442, Eden Valley-Watkins/Kimball 490, Legacy/PACT 504, Spectrum 569. Medalist: Natasha Sortland, Zumbrota-Mazeppa/K-W, 18:30.7.

Division IV

• Minnewaska 116, Wadena-Deer Creek and Canby/Minneota 141, Milbank (S.D.) 144, South Ridge 173, Lake City 193, West Central Area 205, Hinckley-Finlsayson and Heritage Christian 237, Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity/Mayer Lutheran 251, Redwood Valley 252, Parnassus 270, United North Central 294, Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 329, Goodhue 349, St. James 354, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 360, LCWM/Nicollet 404, Ada-Borup/NCW 445, Montevideo 567. Medalist: Jade Rypkema, Nevis, 18:53.4.

FOOTBALL

SOUTH CENTRAL

Blue

• Norwood Young America 24, Sibley East 7

TWIN CITY

Gold

• St. Paul Como Park 22, St. Paul Johnson 6

Silver

• Richfield 14, Bloomington Kennedy 13

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Litchfield 50, St. Cloud Cathedral 20

MINNESOTA

• Kenyon-Wanamingo 28, Hayfield 14

• Maple River 51, Lake Crystal-WM 12

• Murray Co. Central 73, St. James Area 0

• Ottertail Central 34, Roseau 6

• Owatonna 51, Austin 7

• United So. Cent. 55, Alden-Conger/G-E 0

SOCCER • BOYS

NORTHWEST SUBURBAN

• Rogers 2, Osseo 1

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Anoka 4, Cambridge-Isanti 0

• Blake 3, St. Thomas Academy 1

• Breck 2, Rochester Lourdes 0

• Buffalo 2, Elk River 1

• Central Minn. Chr. 6, West Lutheran 1

• Coon Rapids 6, Forest Lake 0

• DeLaSalle 3, Cooper 0

• Duluth Denfeld 4, Chisago Lakes 0

• Edina 3, Prior Lake 2

• Holy Angels 1, Mpls. Washburn 1, tie

• Legacy Christian 1, New Life Acad. 0

• Maple Grove 8, St. Michael-Albertville 1

• Minnehaha Acad. 2, Cristo Rey Jesuit 0

• Monticello 2, Sauk Rapids-Rice 1

• New Ulm 7, Hutchinson 0

• North St. Paul 4, St. Paul Harding 0

• Princeton 1, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 1

• Rochester Mayo 2, Farmington 1

• Simley 7, Lincoln International 0

• St. Agnes 1, St. Paul Johnson 0

• St. Francis 4, Hibbing/Chisholm 0

• St. Paul Academy 2, St. Paul Humboldt 1

• St. Paul Central 5, Eastview 0

• St. Paul Washington 2, St. Croix Prep 0

• St. Peter 3, Mound Westonka 2

• Stillwater 6, Hastings 0

• St. Louis Park 1, Eden Prairie 0

• Trinity 3, Hiawatha Collegiate 0

• Waseca 3, Jordan 1

• Wayzata 2, Armstrong 0

• Woodbury 1, Andover 0

SOCCER • GIRLS

NORTHWEST SUBURBAN

• Rogers 4, Osseo 0

WRIGHT COUNTY

• Watertown-Mayer 2, Waconia 0

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Benilde-St. Margaret's 7, Esko 1

• Blake 1, Eagan 1, tie

• Chisago Lakes 5, Duluth Denfeld 2

• Delano 4, Park Center 1

• East Ridge 2, Farmington 1

• Edina 6, Prior Lake 0

• Elk River 2, Buffalo 1

• Holy Family 4, Minnehaha Acad. 4, tie

• Hopkins 1, Champlin Park 0

• Lakeville North 1, Mpls. Southwest 0

• Legacy Christian 4, New Life Academy 1

• Mahtomedi 3, Cretin-Derham Hall 1

• Monticello 3, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0

• Mounds View 7, Armstrong 0

• Princeton 3, Hermantown 2

• Red Wing 3, Pine Island/Z-M 1

• Rochester Lourdes 1, Breck 0

• Shakopee 2, Andover 0

• Simley 1, Park of Cottage Grove 0

• St. Agnes 8, St. Paul Johnson 0

• St. Francis 8, Hibbing/Chisholm 0

• St. Paul Academy 3, South St. Paul 0

• Stillwater 3, Maple Grove 1

• Tartan 1, Southwest Christian 0

• Trinity 6, Hiawatha Collegiate 0

• Woodbury 2, Two Rivers 0

TENNIS • GIRLS

METROPOLITAN AREA

• St. Francis 7, Fridley 0

ELK RIVER INVITE

• Cambridge-Isanti 4, Hopkins 1

• Cambridge-Isanti 6, St. Michael-Alb. 1

• Elk River 6, Cambridge-Isanti 1

• Elk River 7, Hopkins 0

• Elk River 7, St. Michael-Albertville 0

• Hopkins 5, St. Michael-Albertville 2

VOLLEYBALL

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Minnehaha Academy def. West Lutheran, 25-21, 25-21, 18-25, 25-21

APPLE VALLEY INVITATIONAL

Championship bracket • Semifinals

• Eden Prairie def. Shakopee, 25-20, 25-22

• Wayzata def. Eagan, 19-25, 25-15, 15-8

Fifth-place bracket • Semifinals

• Lakeville North def. Lakeville South, 21-25, 27-25, 15-6

• Marshall def. Chaska, 25-15, 25-17

Ninth-place bracket • Semifinals

• East Ridge def. Stillwater, 25-18, 25-18

• Northfield def. Moorhead, 25-16, 25-15

Thirteenth-place bracket • Semifinals

• Champlin Park def. Bloomington Jefferson, 25-20, 26-24

• Prior Lake def. Apple Valley, 25-15, 25-12

15th place

• Bloomington Jefferson def. Apple Valley, 25-8, 25-16

13th place

• Champlin Park def. Prior Lake, 22-25, 27-25, 16-14

11th place

• Stillwater def. Moorhead, 25-18, 25-13

Ninth place

• Northfield def. East Ridge, 17-25, 25-22, 15-8

Seventh place

• Chaska def. Lakeville South, 25-23, 25-17

Fifth place

• Marshall def. Lakeville North, 25-17, 25-22

Third place

• Eagan def. Shakopee, 25-16, 25-13

Championship

• Wayzata def. Eden Prairie, 25-17, 23-25, 15-9

DASSEL-COKATO CHALLENGE

Pool A

• Dassel-Cokato def. Eden Valley-Watkins, 25-22, 28-26

• Dassel-Cokato def. Melrose, 25-20, 23-25, 16-14

• Eden Valley-Watkins def. Melrose, 19-25, 25-15, 15-12

• Eden Valley-Watkins def. Spring Grove, 25-15, 25-19

• Melrose def. Spring Grove, 25-14, 22-25, 15-10

Pool B

• DeLaSalle def. Kimball, 25-21, 26-28, 15-12

• DeLaSalle def. Mankato East, 25-21, 25-23

• Mankato East def. Kimball, 21-25, 25-23, 15-9

• Rockford def. DeLaSalle, 25-17, 25-22

• Rockford def. Kimball, 25-20, 18-25, 15-11

• Rockford def. Mankato East, 25-22, 25-14

Seventh place

• Spring Grove def. Kimball, 25-19, 25-19

Fifth place

• Mankato East def. Melrose, 25-14, 25-15

Third place

• Eden Valley-Watkins def. DeLaSalle, 25-13, 25-13

Championship

• Rockford def. Dassel-Cokato, 25-19, 25-20

HASTINGS INVITATIONAL

• Albany def. Visitation, 25-16, 25-14

• Albany def. St. Paul Central, 16-25, 25-20, 15-12

• Park of Cottage Grove def. Albany, 25-20, 25-17

MIDWEST SHOWCASE

Class A

• Legacy Christian def. Fillmore Central, 23-25, 25-17, 15-9

• Mayer Lutheran def. Henning, 25-11, 25-10

• Mayer Lutheran def. Minneota, 22-25, 25-14, 15-12

Class AA

• Barnesville def. Norwood-Young America, 25-20, 25-13

• Barnesville def. Waterville-Elysian-Morristown, 25-16, 25-22

• Belle Plaine def. Litchfield, 25-19, 25-22

• Caledonia def. Redwood Valley, 25-15, 23-25, 15-5

• Cannon Falls def. Belle Plaine, 25-18, 25-23

• Cannon Falls def. Caledonia, 25-20, 25-19

• Cannon Falls def. Litchfield, 25-12, 27-25

• Concordia Academy def. Pequot Lakes, 25-23, 25-14

• Concordia Academy def. Watertown-Mayer, 25-17, 14-25, 15-6

• Jackson County Central def. Caledonia, 25-10, 22-25, 15-12

• Jackson County Central def. Concordia Academy, 25-20, 25-20

• Lake of the Woods def. Fosston, 25-20, 25-9

• MACCRAY def. Lake of the Woods, 25-16, 25-19

• Maple Lake def. Cannon Falls, 25-15, 19-25, 15-11

• Maple Lake def. Waterville-Elysian-Morristown, 23-25, 25-21, 15-10

• Mounds Park Academy def. Barnesville, 25-16, 25-22

• Mounds Park Academy def. Maple Lake, 25-21, 25-19

• Mounds Park Academy def. Winona Cotter, 25-7, 25-13

• Norwood Young America def. Winona Cotter, 23-25, 25-10, 15-4

• Pequot Lakes def. Belle Plaine, 25-23, 25-22

• Redwood Valley def. Litchfield, 25-23, 25-14

• Redwood Valley def. Norwood-Young America, 21-25, 25-23, 15-13

• Southwest Christian def. Cannon Falls, 25-21, 22-25, 15-4

• Southwest Christian def. Jackson County Central, 25-16, 22-25, 15-12

• Watertown-Mayer def. Waterville-Elysian-Morristown, 25-13, 25-20

ST. ANTHONY INVITATIONAL

• Delano def. Breck, 25-13, 25-19, 25-20

SIBLEY EAST INVITATIONAL

Pool A

• Chisago Lakes def. Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial, 25-23, 14-25, 15-8

• Sibley East def. Chisago Lakes, 25-21, 18-25, 15-8

• Sibley East def. Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial, 25-12, 25-20

Pool B

• Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity def. G-F-W, 23-25, 25-14, 15-8

• Nicollet def. Gibbon-F-W, 25-15, 25-10

• Nicollet def. Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity, 25-14, 25-15

• Tracy-Milroy-Balaton def. Gibbon-F-W, 25-12, 25-13

• Tracy-Milroy-Balaton def. Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity, 25-18, 25-14

• Tracy-Milroy-Balaton def. Nicollet, 25-16, 25-18

Consolation bracket

• Gibbon-F-W def. Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial, 25-18, 23-25, 15-12

• Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial def. Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity, 25-14, 25-12

Semifinals

• Sibley East def. Nicollet, 25-14, 25-22

• Tracy-Milroy-Balaton def. Chisago Lakes, 28-26, 25-10

Championship

• Tracy-Milroy-Balaton def. Sibley East, 25-13, 25-6

SUMMARIES

FOOTBALL

Litchfield 50, St. Cloud Cathedral 20

St. Cloud Cathedral 0 7 7 6 - 20

Litchfield 0 27 16 7 - 50

L-Kohls 11 pass from King (kick failed)

L-Woelfel 35 pass from King (Jackman kick)

L-Jansky 21 int. return (Jackman kick)

S-Kinzer 42 pass from Schumann (Plante kick)

L-Schutz 81 kickoff return (Jackman kick)

L-King 51 run (Jackman kick)

L-FG Jackman 26

S-Kutzera 19 pass from Schumann (Plante kick)

L-Schutz 43 pass from King (kick failed)

S-Wahlin 46 pass from Schumann (kick failed)

L-Aller 14 pass from Jackman (Jackman kick)

Norwood YA 24, Sibley East 7

Sibley East 0 0 7 0 - 7

Norwood Young America 0 8 8 8 - 24

N-Neubarth 17 pass from Strickfaden (Kalkes pass from Neubarth)

N-Neubarth 23 pass from Strickfaden (Dent pass from Strickfaden)

S-Solares 8 run (Pazdernik kick)

N-Strickfaden 1 run (Wachholz pass from Strickfaden)

Richfield 14, Bloomington Kennedy 13

Richfield 14 0 0 0 - 14

Bloomington Kennedy 0 6 7 0 - 13

R-Turley 15 pass from January (Castaneda kick)

R-January 5 run (Castaneda kick)

B-Smith 21 run (kick failed)

B-Walker 3 run (Aviles-Rizo kick)

St. P. Como Park 22, St. P. Johnson 6

St. Paul Johnson 0 0 6 0 - 6

St. Paul Como Park 6 8 8 0 - 22

CP-Aguirre 3 run (kick failed)

CP-Johnson 20 pass from Breen (Ganser pass from Breen)

J-Knox 2 run (kick failed)

CPAguirre 68 run (Johnson run)