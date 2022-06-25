1 5½ furlongs. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $7,500. Purse: $11,000.

5 • Clare Crescent (Valenzuela) 3.60 2.40 2.20

6 • Exodus and Hope (Harr) 4.20 3.20

2 • Timber Lady (Conning) 3.60

Time: 1:07.56. Exacta: 5-6, $6.70. Trifecta: 5-6-2, $11.35. Superfecta: 5-6-2-1, $12.28.

2 1 mile. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $11,500.

3 • Lady Clare (Valenzuela) 2.60 2.10 2.10

1 • Canterbury Gold (Lindsay) 3.00 2.20

4 • Reese C (Harr) 2.80

Time: 1:39.48. Exacta: 3-1, $3.10. Trifecta: 3-1-4, $4.45. Superfecta: 3-1-4-2, $1.82. Daily Double: 5-3, $2.40.

3 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $13,920.

6 • Lolly Express (Lopez) 3.00 2.10 —

1 • Mr. Who (Quinonez) 2.10 —

2 • Hecouldgoalltheway (Valenzuela) —

Time: 1:38.08. Scratched: Northern Playboy, Most Sandisfactory. Exacta: 6-1, $2.30. Trifecta: 5-3-3/5/6, $2.50. Daily Double: 3-6, $2.20.

4 7½ furlongs on turf. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $35,000.

1 • Mr. D's Legend (Lopez) 19.00 7.00 3.60

2 • That's Not Funny (L. Fuentes) 3.00 2.20

3 • Angel's Magic (Quinonez) 2.60

Time: 1:30.52. Exacta: 1-2, $25.10. Trifecta: 1-2-3, $35.25. Superfecta: 1-2-3-6, $26.49. Pick 3: 3-3/5/6-1, $11.70. Pick 4: 5-3-3/5/6-1, $35.45. Daily Double: 6-1, $24.60.

5 6½ furlongs. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $36,000.

4 • It's Her Time (Chirinos) 3.40 2.40 2.10

7 • Sundance Star (Lindsay) 4.00 3.60

2 • Flash Flood (Quinonez) 3.60

Time: 1:18.66. Exacta: 4-7, $7.30. Trifecta: 4-7-2, $17.25. Superfecta: 4-7-2-1, $6.91. Pick 3: 3/5/6-1-4, $12.35. Daily Double: 1-4, $27.70.

6 1 mile on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $12,500. Purse: $31,000.

10 • War Chest (R. Fuentes) 4.60 3.00 2.60

9 • Atomic Candy (H. Hernandez) 8.20 5.20

5 • It's a Bay (Wade) 3.60

Time: 1:36.09. Scratched: Knievel, Light Cruiser, Kid's Inheritance, Bigfoot City, Quantum Leap. Exacta: 10-9, $14.40. Trifecta: 10-9-5, $24.25. Superfecta: 10-9-5-8, $30.82. Pick 3: 1-4-4/7/10/12/13/14, $26.50. Daily Double: 4-10, $4.20.

7 6½ furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $36,000.

6 • Magic Castle (Quinonez) 4.60 2.60 2.40

4 • Happy Hour Bobby (H. Hernandez) 3.20 2.80

9 • Out Run'm (Arroyo) 6.80

Time: 1:17.49. Scratched: Cousvinnysacanuck. Exacta: 6-4, $4.80. Trifecta: 6-4-9, $67.10. Superfecta: 6-4-9-7, $39.89. Pick 3: 4-4/7/10/12/13/14-5/6, $6.90. Daily Double: 10-6, $6.20.

8 5 furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $14,500.

2 • Skykat (Lopez) 5.60 3.40 2.40

3 • Baby Bee Merry (R. Fuentes) 3.40 2.60

1 • Tequila Mary (Valenzuela) 3.20

Time: 0:57.31. Scratched: Big Andy, All Native. Exacta: 2-3, $7.20. Trifecta: 2-3-1, $14.10. Superfecta: 2-3-1-6, $10.18. Pick 3: 4/7/10/12/13/14-5/6-2/4/7, $13.05. Daily Double: 6-2, $6.30.

9 5½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $40,000. Purse: $36,900.

6 • Lady Goldstart (Wade) 11.80 2.80 2.10

1 • Clickbait (Evans) 2.10 2.10

2 • Harking (Lopez) 2.20

Time: 1:03.90. Scratched: Someone Said So. Exacta: 6-1, $8.80. Trifecta: 6-1-2, $9.80. Superfecta: 5/6-2/4/7-6, $24.20. Pick 4: 4/7/10/12/13/14-5/6-2/4/7-6, $96.80. Pick 5: 4-4/7/10/12/13/14-5/6-2/4/7-6, $173.15. Daily Double: 2-6, $25.00.

Total handle: $1,425,279. Live handle: $185,346.

Jay Lietzau's results: Saturday: 5-9 (.556). Totals: 71-200 (.355). Lock of the day: 12-21 (.571).