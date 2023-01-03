Minnesota Aurora goalkeeper Sarah Fuller on Tuesday at age 23 announced her retirement from playing soccer.

The first player signed for the Aurora's inaugural season, Fuller helped lead the club to an unbeaten regular season and the USL W Championship game.

"I am at a place where I am excited to start a new chapter in my life," she said in a team statement. "Soccer gave me more than I could have ever asked for. I am grateful for the successes and the failures, the people I have met, and the opportunities the beautiful game has granted me."

Fuller also was the first female to play and score a point in a Power Five college football game when she kicked for Vanderbilt in 2020.

"I just want to tell all the girls out there that you can do anything you set your mind to, you really can,' she said after kicking off in a game against Missouri on Nov 28, 2000. "If you have that mentality all the way through, you can do big things."

Fuller played in 13 games for the Aurora and allowed just eight goals. She finished second in voting for USL W Goalkeeper of the Year.