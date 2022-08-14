Chris Williams hit a game-tying home run in the bottom of the eighth inning for his first Class AAA hit, but the St. Paul Saints lost 5-3 in 10 innings to the Columbus Clippers on Sunday at CHS Field.

The Saints struck out 14 times, were 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position and gave up two unearned runs. They split the six-game series and dropped one game below .500 at 54-55. The Saints lost 12 of 18 games to the Clippers (65-45) this season.

Mark Contreras homered for the second day in a row. His solo shot in the fourth inning was his 12th of the season and the first hit of the game for the Saints.

The loss spoiled a solid start by Aaron Sanchez, who pitched five shutout innings. Sanchez gave up three hits and struck out four. Brad Peacock pitched the 10th and took the loss.

George Valera went 3-for-5 with two RBI for Columbus, while Ernie Clement hit a two-run homer. It was Clement's first homer of the season.