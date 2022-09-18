Backed by three solo home runs, Ariel Jurado pitched six strong innings and Saints pitchers retired the final 17 batters they faced in a 3-1 victory over Louisville on Sunday before an announced 7,008 at CHS Field.

Jurado labored in a 39-pitch first inning, walking Mike Siani to start the game. Siani stole second and scored on a two-out fielding error by third baseman Jake Rucker.

But Chris Williams tied the score in the bottom of the inning on a home run, his 10th at Class AAA. Wander Javier, who was promoted to St. Paul on Saturday and collected his first Saints hit and RBI, homered in the third to put the Saints up 2-1. Dalton Shuffield added his first AAA homer in the seventh to give the Saints a 3-1 lead.

Jurado gave up two hits and one walk while striking out three over his six innings. Brock Stewart pitched a perfect seventh before Jake Jewell struck out three over two innings to earn his fifth save of 2022 and first with the Saints.

The Saints have nine games remaining this season. They begin their final six-game road series at Indianapolis on Monday before finishing with three home games against Omaha Sept. 26-28.