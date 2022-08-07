OMAHA – With an opportunity to get over .500 for the first time since June 19, the St. Paul Saints gave up four home runs and lost to the Omaha Storm Chasers 9-6 on Sunday at Werner Park.

The Saints never led, but they tied the score at 2-2 and 6-6, the second time on Roy Morales' two-run homer in the seventh inning. However, the Storm Chasers reclaimed the lead for good on Clay Dungan's sacrifice fly in the bottom half of the inning.

Maikel Garcia hit a two-run homer and a two-run double for Omaha. Gabriel Cancel also hit a two-run homer, and Freddy Fermin and Jimmy Govern hit solo shots.

Devin Smeltzer gave up the first two Omaha home runs. In 3⅓ innings, the lefthander gave up five earned runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out five.

The Saints (51-52), who won four of six games at Omaha, return home Tuesday to begin a six-game series against Columbus.