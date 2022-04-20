The St. Paul Saints bunched all their runs in the third inning to beat the host Toledo Mud Hens 4-3 on Wednesday night in International League baseball.

After Josh Lester hit a solo homer for the Mud Hens in the second, the Saints tied it on a wild pitch, then got RBI singles from Royce Lewis and Daniel Robertson and scored their fourth run on an error.

Reliever Dereck Rodriguez got the win. He pitched three innings, giving up two runs on three hits. He struck out five, walked none.

Kody Clemens — the son of Red Sox great Roger Clemens — had an RBI double for the Mud Hens in their two-run sixth. They scored their third run on a fielder's choice.

Lewis, the Saints' shortstop, was 2-for-3 with a walk and an RBI.

Toledo had won the series opener 11-0.