David Banuelos had a career day Wednesday, leading the St. Paul Saints to a 9-5 victory over the Iowa Cubs at CHS Field.

Banuelos had three hits — two of them home runs — and scored three times.

The catcher hit a two-run shot to left in his first at-bat in the second inning and hit a solo blast in the fourth.

The Saints put the game away in the sixth inning. Jake Cave hit a two-run homer to left, giving the Saints an 8-2 lead. The team was all-around productive: Five Saints had multiple hits.

Saints starter Aaron Sanchez went five innings, striking out three and allowing two runs on six hits. The Saints struck out 11 Cubs, tying a team mark with their fifth consecutive game with double-digit strikeouts.