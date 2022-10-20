See more of the story

When last seen at Target Center, the Timberwolves were losing large leads in the second half in their playoff loss to Memphis.

In Wednesday's opener, the Wolves let a double-digit lead turn into a deficit in the third quarter against Oklahoma City.

But they did enough down the stretch for a 115-108 victory over the Thunder.

Their new acquisition, Rudy Gobert, saved them from themselves on multiple occasions, including with a buzzer-beat bucket in the third quarter and a key tip in of a D'Angelo Russell miss with 2 minutes, 55 seconds to play to give the Wolves a 107-103 win. Gobert finished with 23 points and 15 rebounds. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 32 for the Thunder.

The night seemed firmly in the Wolves' control during the third quarter when they were ahead 76-60 with 7 minutes, 57 seconds to play, but after that bad habits started to creep in for the Wolves. Bad ball movement, turnovers (six in the quarter) added up to a 3 minute, 47 second scoring drought.

The Thunder kept pressing and took a 87-81 lead as boos started to emerge in the building, but the Wolves got the act together just enough in the fourth to prevent an embarrassing loss on opening night to a team projected to finish near the bottom of the Western Conference.

All five Wolves starters finished in double figures with D'Angelo Russell scoring 20. Karl-Anthony Towns scored just 12 points on 2-for-10 shooting.