Last season's motto for the Rosemount girls hockey team was so killer, so memorable, neither Kyle Finn nor co-head coach Jennifer Williams could recall it after Wednesday night's Class 2A, Section 3 final.

Assistant coach Christopher Hvinden was no help. Rosemount staff summoned the Irish players, but the buzz of a 6-1 victory against Apple Valley, and a resulting state tournament appearance, stunted players' recall.

This year's motto, "Whatever it takes," replaced the forgotten slogan, but the result was the same: Rosemount is back in St. Paul next week.

No. 4 seed Rosemount (14-9-5) defended its section championship against No. 3 Apple Valley (19-10-2) after taking a 4-0 loss in the teams' first South Suburban Conference meeting this season before drawing even 4-4 in the regular-season rematch.

The Rosemount faithful packing one-half of the Inver Grove Heights Veterans Memorial Community Center on Wednesday waved the program's "Hockey Hanky" featuring the "Whatever it takes" motto as Annalee Holzer scored twice in the opening period.

Teammate Taylor Krieg's hat trick made it 5-0 in the third period. All the while, goaltender Natalie Kendhammer stymied Apple Valley.

"Their goalie played really well," Eagles junior Makayla Moran said.

Kendhammer played the previous games against Apple Valley this season. Added focus helped her win the third and final meeting.

"In my mind, it's a zero-zero game until it's over," said Kendhammer, who won the Section 3 title one year ago. She also backstopped her team to an overtime upset of top seed Lakeville North in a semifinal Saturday.

Kendhammer went home and watched film of that upset, went to bed and woke up knowing the job wasn't complete. Finn reiterated that sentiment in practice.

"'Whatever it takes' was the mindset of doing what is needed to get back to the state tournament," Finn said. "We have players who bought into different roles and different amounts of ice time, forechecking and shot blocking. 'Whatever it takes' became our rallying cry, especially in these playoffs."

Sophomore Maggie Erickson solved the riddle of the missing motto: "Together we will." Erickson received an assist from teammate Sophie Stramel before dutifully reporting the news to the coaches.

Whatever it takes, indeed.