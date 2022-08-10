ROCHESTER - The mayor and incumbents on the Rochester Public Schools Board will be on the ballot here this fall.

Rochester Mayor Kim Norton and Rochester Public Schools Board members Jean Marvin and Cathy Nathan garnered a majority of votes in their respective races. The mayoral and school board races are typically nonpartisan but drew significant interest after conservative challengers stepped up.

Norton captured 57% of the vote in the mayoral primary, followed by Britt Noser with 22%.

Three out of four school board open seats went to primaries, with two out of the three featuring incumbents. Justin Cook, who was endorsed by outgoing board member Melissa Amundsen, earned the most votes in his primary race. A conservative bloc of candidates for each open school board seat finished second in all primaries Tuesday.

Cook earned 51% of the vote, followed by Rae Parker with 29% in the Seat 2 race. Marvin captured 58% while Kimberly Rishavy earned 35% in the Seat 5 race. Cathy Nathan got 57% and Elena Niehoff got 28% in the Seat 6 primary.

Rochester City Council member Patrick Keane earned close to 72% in the District 1 primary, while Norman Wahl garnered the most votes with 38% for the open District 3 council seat to replace Nick Campion.

In Olmsted County, Brian Mueller and Kindra Ramaker advanced in the open Ward 4 election while Catherine Davis and Michelle Rossman will vie for the open Ward 5 seat. Mueller went ahead of Ramaker by 231 votes to capture a little more than 40% of voters while Ramaker captured 35%. Davis came out ahead of Rossman by only 16 votes.