ROCHESTER — A 25-year-old Rochester man was found guilty of second-degree murder in the March 2019 shooting death of 28-year-old Garad Hassan Roble.

The jury in the trial of Ayub Abucar Hagi Iman went into deliberations around noon on Tuesday and returned with a verdict around 4 p.m.

"This case came together extraordinarily well, considering it was a very complex investigation," Olmsted County Attorney Mark Ostrem said. "It was really gratifying that the jury got it."

A passing driver found Roble's body in the roadway in the 2300 block of 45th Street SE. near Gamehaven Reservoir shortly before 4 a.m. March 5, 2019. An autopsy determined Roble died of multiple gunshot wounds. He had at least one head wound and another to the torso.

Investigators used cellphone data, video surveillance and witness reports to determine where Roble was the night before. Roble and a group of people went to the former the Loop restaurant shortly after 11 p.m. March 4, before traveling to a few locations and ending up at a witness' house.

Authorities say cellphone data show Iman joined the group about 2 a.m., when he picked up Muhidin Abukar and Roble before going to the location where Roble's body was found. Abukar, 33, is also charged with second-degree murder. A jury trial for Abukar ended in a mistrial last year; a new trial is scheduled for next month.

A .40-calibur Glock handgun believed to have been used in Roble's death was later found on the frozen Zumbro River near the bridge at Elton Hills Drive NW. Abukar's cellphone data tie him to that location shortly after leaving the spot where Roble was killed, according to Ostrem.

"Nowadays, people just don't put their phones down, and so you can really have great confidence in that information and you can really rely on the accuracy of that information," Ostrem said.

An FBI investigator reviewed the cellphone data in the case and came to the same conclusion as local authorities, according to Ostrem.

Iman's attorney, Jim McGeeney, told the jury cellphone data don't necessarily mean the person was at the scene.

McGeeney said Wednesday that he was surprised at the verdict.

"I don't think that there's proof beyond a reasonable doubt that my client participated in this crime," he said. "I think the jury may have come to that conclusion based on the emotion of this case rather than the evidence."

Police say cellphone data show Iman and Abukar were with Roble when he died, though it's unclear who killed him and when Roble died. One witness testified she heard Roble speak with Abukar and another person earlier that night, when Roble at one point said, "What are you all going to do, shoot me? Are you all going to murder me?"

Witnesses also told police they saw Iman sitting in a car outside the house where Roble and the group were about 2 a.m. March 5. Iman was allegedly on a FaceTime call. Police later examined Iman's and Abukar's cellphones and found several FaceTime calls between the two, including one at about 2 a.m.

A sentencing hearing for Iman is set for June 2.