The Robbinsdale School Board will interview the six candidates vying to become the district's next superintendent on Saturday.

The public is invited to sit in on the interviews, which will begin at 8:15 a.m. at the Education Service Center at 4148 Winnetka Av. N. in New Hope.

The semifinalists were selected from a pool of 14 candidates who applied to replace David Engstrom, who left Robbinsdale Area Public Schools in September. Engstrom, who had been on medical leave at the time, and the district mutually agreed to separate, the district said at the time.

Engstrom joined the district serving about 11,000 students in all or parts of Brooklyn Center, Brooklyn Park, Crystal, Golden Valley, New Hope, Plymouth and Robbinsdale in July 2021. His most recent salary was $232,009.

The candidates, in interview order, are: