The search is on for a new superintendent in Robbinsdale after the school board accepted David Engstrom's resignation Monday night.

Engstrom and the school board mutually agreed to separate, according to a news release from the district.

The district did not say why Engstrom has left the district, but he had been on medical leave for several weeks.

Assistant Superintendent Marti Voight was appointed as interim superintendent. The school board will hire a firm to help find a permanent replacement, said Board Chair Helen Bassett.

"The Board of Education is committed to working toward the best educational experiences for our students, staff and the community we serve," Bassett said.

Engstrom came to Robbinsdale in July 2021. Before arriving in Robbinsdale, he spent three years as deputy superintendent of achievement, learning and leadership for the Colorado Springs School District. Before that, Engstrom was a teacher, assistant principal, principal, senior principal, executive director and assistant superintendent for that district.

Engstrom previously taught business and marketing for seven years at Champlin Park High School in the Anoka-Hennepin School District before going to Colorado.

The Robbinsdale district serves about 11,500 students in all or parts of Robbinsdale, Crystal, Golden Valley, New Hope, Brooklyn Park, Brooklyn Center and Ply­mouth.