Rickie Fowler, whose five PGA Tour victories include the 2015 Players Championship, committed to play in the 3M Open, which begins July 21 at the TPC in Blaine.

Fowler's last victory was at the 2019 Waste Management Phoenix Open. The 33-year-old has been has high as fourth in the World Golf Rankings.

He joins a 3M field that includes former major winners Jason Day, Stewart Cink, Hideki Matsuyama, Danny Willett and Lucas Glover.

Also committed are nine-time Tour winner Brandt Snedeker and three-time winner Brendan Steele.