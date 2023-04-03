There are dozens of reasons Theater Mu's "Again" might not sound like an absolute blast, but it is.

The world premiere is a musical, which is notoriously tricky to get right. It's largely about cancer, which does not scream "laugh riot." It's partially in Hmong, which I haven't seen in musical theater (although, as one character points out, it is an oral tradition).

Despite or because of those things, "Again" is terrifically entertaining. With a semiautobiographical book by St. Paul-based Katie Ka Vang, music by Melissa Li and lyrics by both, it depicts the kinship of Mai See (Dexieng Yang) and Quest (Melody Her), both cancer survivors. The former is a writer and the latter a student who, inspired by Mai See's memoir "The Cancer Year," wants to make a documentary about her that will serve as an application to film school.

Vang gets lots of mileage out of the contrast between Mai See, who is guarded, sarcastic and identifies as Hmong American, and Quest, who is intense, talkative and identifies as Hmong. They see the world very differently, which is a clue — to us, at least — that they could learn a lot from each other. While Quest uses her camera to deflect personal issues, Mai See haltingly discusses her fractured relationship with resentful-for-good-reason sister Shia (powerful Pagnia Xiong) and her determination to avoid more chemotherapy.

All three women have big, welcoming voices and the 13 songs, which are reminiscent of "Rent" in the way they sit between pop and Broadway, offer lots of opportunities to show them off. Yang's singing, with the slightest of rasps, particularly suits her wounded character. Its sound reminded me of the delicious way white pepper in a dish can sneak up on you with warmth and gentle spice.

Mostly bouncy bops or impassioned ballads, Li and Vang's songs reveal a lot about the characters. They're where Quest tells us that, because she's only ever been in remission from leukemia for short periods, "Every six months I put every single dream on hold." Backed by a tight band, led by conductor/pianist Bob Kelly, they're also where the characters struggle toward reconciliation and healing.

It all sounds very earnest — and there is that quality, along with a confusing opening scene that the show probably doesn't need — but, again and again, "Again" finds inventive ways to help us see the characters' choices from new angles. It's a small piece, with four actors (Aaron Komo slides deftly into several roles), but playwright Vang takes big swings with playful, surprising looks at how surreal Mai See's life feels to her.

You go into any new musical with many questions, including: Will the songs be good? Will we care about the characters? Will they get the tone right? Will they find reasons for the characters to sing?

The exciting answer, for "Again," is: Yes.

'Again'

Who: Book by Katie Ka Vang. Music by Melissa Li. Lyrics by Li and Vang. Directed by Nana Dakin.

When: 7:30 p.m. Wed.-Fri., 2 and 7:30 p.m. Sat., 2 p.m. Sun. Ends April 16.

Where: Mixed Blood Theatre, 1501 S. 4th St., Mpls.

Protocol: Masks required at Sunday performances.

Tickets: Pay-as-you-can-$45, theatermu.org.