The vast majority of this state's county attorneys make a strong argument in asking the Minnesota Judicial Branch to restore access to a computer system that provides timely, accurate information about legal cases.

Not being able to use the Odyssey Assistant program is slowing workflows and creating potential public safety issues, the attorneys argue.

The state's court system should heed their concerns. If it is unable to restore the terminated program, it should be replaced with a system that provides the needed information in a similar way.

Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty wisely brought county attorneys together last month to object to the decision to end Odyssey. In a story first reported by KARE 11, the attorneys wrote about their urgent concerns about the burdens placed on their staff as they try to access court calendars and review warrants.

Nick Kimball, a spokesman for Moriarty's office, told an editorial writer that a major issue for county attorneys is access to criminal history. They now have to search long lists where it's not necessarily clear if there was a conviction or when the case occurred, so convictions can be missed.

Staff in county attorneys offices might be able to see a warrant, but it may be unclear whether it is still active. Kimball added that smaller counties have significantly fewer resources and may only have one elected attorney and a handful of staff. Losing the single platform for critical information a major problem for them.

Seventy-seven of Minnesota's county attorneys signed on to the letter. One of them is Ramsey County Attorney John Choi, who told an editorial writer that, "Accurate, timely information is one of the most important tools we have in making our decisions … There is more work to be done here. We hope we can reach a solution that will work for all the partners."

Cass County Sheriff Bryan Welk and the county's jail administrator, Lt. Chris Thompson, told the Star Tribune that they have informed the state that removing access to Odyssey affects their work. Thompson said his staff is "flying blind" now and must attend hearings to know the latest information on coming hearings and other aspects of cases. That information used to be viewed in real-time with Odyssey. Now it can take up to 24 to 36 hours to obtain it.

"Obviously, in our line of work we can't wait 24 to 36 hours because now if we hold you past it, then we're violating your constitutional rights," Thompson said. "What's really happening is people are going to be either held ... longer than they should or be let out when they shouldn't be let out."

State Chief Public Defender Bill Ward met recently with State Court Administrator Jeff Shorba, who ultimately agreed to delay disabling access to part of the platform known as the Minnesota Trial Court Public Access.

Court Information Office Director of Public Affairs Kim Pleticha told an editorial writer Tuesday that programs now available to county attorneys do provide the information they need — just not in one place — and that Odyssey cannot be restored because the company that developed it no longer provides support. She said the office will continue to work with county attorneys to help them understand the new programs they should use.

County attorneys, public defenders and law enforcement clearly need accurate and timely information to make arrest, detention and charging decisions. It's a hopeful sign that the issue is now getting the attention it deserves.