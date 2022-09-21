We were all excited about Chicken Guy coming to the Mall of America, but chances that we'll get to experience the fast-casual chain co-founded by Food Network celebrity Guy Fieri are looking dim. The Business Journal reports that the Mall of America has filed suit against the chain's co-owner and Planet Hollywood founder Robert Earl and his restaurant holding company, Earl Enterprises, alleging breach of contract. Fieri is not listed in the suit.

Chicken Guy signed a lease in August 2019 and, according to the suit, was expected to open in the mall's north food court — signage has been advertising the concept as "coming soon" since then.

Further dashing our hopes of being transported to fried-chicken Flavortown, the Chicken Guy website lists several locations and more coming soon, but there's no mention of Minnesota.

Kyatchi closes Lowertown location

The beloved Minneapolis sushi and hot dog restaurant Kyatchi has closed its St. Paul location (308 E. Prince St.), which opened in 2017, due to "underperforming sales." The original Minneapolis location (3758 Nicollet Av. S., kyatchi.com) continues to serve sustainable sushi, an array of hot dogs and more.

Pizza returns to Broders' Cucina Italiana

After a fire destroyed an integral part of its pizza oven, Broders' Cucina Italiana (2308 W. 50th St., Mpls., broders.com) is finally back in the pizza business. The April 2 fire was in the hood system of the pizza oven, making it inoperable, but the damage didn't spread to the rest of the restaurant. Now the New York-style pizza — served whole or by the slice — is again on the menu, along with pasta, strombolis, deli sandwiches and salads.

Malcolm Yards launches Bloody Mary Walk

Build-your-own bloody Marys at Market at Malcolm Yards (501 30th Av. SE., Mpls.). Here's how it works: Buy a "naked" Bloody Mary — featuring Prairie cucumber vodka — at Boxcar Car ($10) and buy garnishes from any of the nine market chefs ($2-$4 each).

Turn your drink into a meal with add-ons that range from Del Sur's mini empanada skewer or a fried cheese skewer from Bebe Zito to Abong Yoli's chicken sausage with pickle or to a pickle roll-up from Wrecktangle.

The Bloody Mary Walk is Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. through November. Find more details at malcolmyards.market.

Oceanaire holding four-course wine dinner

The wines of Sonoma-Cutrer are the focus of a four-course dinner at the Oceanaire Seafood Room (50 S. 6th St., Mpls.) Sept. 23 at 6:30 p.m. The menu, created to pair with select wines, includes a trio of appetizers upon arriving, jumbo lump crabcake, lobster bisque, smoked salmon mousse and caviar, grilled beef filet with wild mushrooms and sweet potatoes and sticky toffee pudding. A Sonoma-Cutrer representative will be on hand to discuss the pairings. Cost is $165 per person; for more information or to reserve a spot, go to theoceanaire.com.

Meritage Oysterfest celebrates the bivalves once again

The annual Oysterfest celebration will once again take over the street outside Meritage (410 St. Peter St., St. Paul) Oct. 9 from 1-6 p.m. Oysters will be flown in from both coasts, including those sweet Hama Hamas, for shucking. No worries, there are snacks for those who aren't oyster fans: whole roasted pig, grilled Runestone Beef and the Meritage crêpe stand. There will be live music, too. Tickets are still available online for $60. And if you're not into hanging out with other people thing, Oysterfest at Home kits are available for DIY shuckers. Get both at meritage-stpaul.com.

Former chef/owner of Smalley's Barbecue has died

Talented and charismatic Stillwater chef Shawn Smalley died Sept. 9. He was 45. Smalley owned and operated Smalley's Caribbean Barbecue in downtown Stillwater for a decade. Before that, he was an alum of La Belle Vie, where it's said he and La Belle Vie's chef/owner Tim McKee began tinkering with fiery Caribbean flavors, inspiring the restaurant. A Go Fund Me has been set up to help cover medical and funeral expenses.