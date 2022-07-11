FRISCO, TEXAS – Former Gophers running back Marion Barber III died of heat stroke, police said Monday.

In a statement, Frisco police said the Collin County medical examiner had ruled Barber's death an accident. A police spokesman provided no further elaboration on the circumstances of the 38-year-old's death, and the medical examiner's office did not immediately respond to a message from the Associated Press.

Police making a welfare check on June 1 found Barber dead at a Frisco apartment that he was believed to have been leasing.

According to USA Today and the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, the autopsy report said that a bathtub faucet in Barber's apartment was running when officers arrived and the thermostat was set to 91 degrees with the heat turned on.

"Mr. Barber was known to exercise in sauna-like conditions," the coroner wrote in his report, according to those publications.

The Cowboys drafted Barber in the fourth round of the 2005 draft, and he rushed for 4,780 yards and 53 touchdowns in his NFL career, playing six years in Dallas before finishing up with a season with the Chicago Bears in 2011. Barber led the Cowboys in rushing for three seasons in a row and was a Pro Bowl pick in 2007.

"We are heartbroken by the tragic death of Marion Barber III," the Cowboys said after his death. "Marion was an old school, hard-nosed football player who ran with the will to win every down. He had a passion for the game and love for his coaches and teammates. Our hearts go out to Marion's family and friends during this difficult time."

Said Gophers coach P.J. Fleck following Barber's death: "Marion was one of the best to ever play at Minnesota, and he is a big reason why many people are Gopher fans today."