Relentless tactics target wary sellers

After Chicago resident Kenneth Jennings was paralyzed from breaking his neck playing high school football, he received a settlement valued at $4 million. A kid who grew up in the projects, Jennings said he was young and unsophisticated. So when buyers like Novation and Peachtree Settlement Funding contacted him about selling some of his payments, he sold $2 million in payments for about $500,000.