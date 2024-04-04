Gallery: Twins Opening Day

Twins relief pitcher Kody Funderburk (55) throws out a pitch in the sixth inning of the Twins home opener.
Alex Kormann, Star Tribune
Fans watch as the Twins fell behind during their home opener against the Cleveland Guardians.
Anthony Souffle, Star Tribune
Twins starting pitcher Pablo Lopez (49) walks off the field after being replaced by Twins relief pitcher Kody Funderburk (55) in the sixth inning.
Alex Kormann, Star Tribune
Fans watch during the Twins home opener against the Cleveland Guardians.
Anthony Souffle
Twins first baseman Carlos Santana (30) makes the tag on Cleveland Guardians right fielder Ramon Laureano (10) when he tried to score in the sixth inning.
Jeff Wheeler, Star Tribune
Minnesota Twins right fielder Max Kepler (26) throws a ball back towards the infield while Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton (25) watches in the sixth inning.
Alex Kormann, Star Tribune
Twins second baseman Edouard Julien (47) celebrates after hitting a solo home run against the Guardians in the fifth inning.
Alex Kormann, Star Tribune
Twins designated hitter Alex Kirilloff (19) dives into third base after hitting a triple against the Guardians in the first inning of the Twins home opener.
Alex Kormann, Star Tribune
Twins right fielder Max Kepler (26) grounds out to Guardians starting pitcher Tanner Bibee (28) in the first inning.
Jeff Wheeler, Star Tribune
Minnesota Twins second baseman Edouard Julien claps as he rounds third base after a fifth inning home run. The Minnesota Twins faced the Cleveland Guardians in their 2024 Home Opener Thursday afternoon, April 4, 2024 at Targeet Field in Minneapolis. ] JEFF WHEELER • Jeff.Wheeler@startribune.com
Jeff Wheeler, Star Tribune
Twins shortstop Carlos Correa (4) hits a single on Guardians starting pitcher Tanner Bibee (28) in the second inning.
Alex Kormann, Star Tribune
Twins starting pitcher Pablo Lopez (49) delivers a pitch in the first inning of the Twins home opener.
Anthony Souffle, Star Tribune
Thousands of fans watch Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Pablo Lopez (49) pitch against the Cleveland Guardians in the second inning of the Twins home opener at Target Field in Minneapolis on Thursday.
Alex Kormann, Star Tribune
Dick Bremer throws out the ceremonial first pitch to Minnesota Twins hall of fame elect catcher Joe Mauer before the Twins home opener.
Alex Kormann, Star Tribune
Minnesota Twins hall of fame elect catcher Joe Mauer waves to the crowd after catching the ceremonial first pitch before the Twins home opener.
Alex Kormann, Star Tribune
A C-130 H3 Hercules aircraft from the Minnesota National Guard’s St. Paul-based 133rd Airlift Wing flies over Target Field during the national anthem.
Jeff Wheeler, Star Tribune
Baseballs sat in a pile for batting practice before the Twins home opener at Target Field in Minneapolis on Thursday.
Alex Kormann, Star Tribune
Kirby Puckett Jr., the son of Twins hall of fame center fielder Kirby Puckett, opens Gate 34 to the public at 1pm before Twins home opener at Target Field.
Alex Kormann, Star Tribune
Former Twins manager Tom Kelly visits with fans as the gates opened.
Jeff Wheeler, Star Tribune
Joe Bristlin of Anoka jokes with his sister Vanessa as they wait outside of Target Field for the gates to open for the Twins home opener.
Anthony Souffle, Star Tribune
Gabe Dewitt, 10, of White Bear Lake naps in line outside of Target Field as he and his family wait for the gates to open for the Twins home opener.
Anthony Souffle, Star Tribune
Hundreds of fans line up at the gates before the Twins home opener.