Citing strong winds and persistently dry conditions, the National Weather Service (NWS) on Sunday issued a red flag warning for wildfires for the Twin Cities and a broad swath of the state.

The warning covers 35 counties in central and southern Minnesota that are already experiencing intense drought conditions. The NWS said wind gusts of 40 to 50 miles per hour will develop by late morning and continue through early evening, while dew points will fall throughout the day, creating unusually dangerous fire conditions. The driest conditions are expected across far-southern Minnesota, the NWS alert said.

The NWS said that residents in the affected areas should avoid outdoor burning, because any fires that develop "will likely spread rapidly."

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources announced last week that it is restricting open burning due to increased wildfire risk from dry conditions across much of Minnesota. Some 34% of Minnesota is experiencing abnormally dry conditions, and 12% of the state is in severe drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

"Extreme drought conditions in combination with dry fall vegetation, low humidity, and wind make for dangerous fire conditions," said Allissa Reynolds, DNR wildfire prevention supervisor, in a press release. "Restricting open burning prevents a burn pile from escaping and becoming a wildfire."

A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will occur within the next 24 hours. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

The red flag warning, which will remain in effect until 6 p.m. today, includes Anoka, Blue Earth, Brown, Carver, Chippewa, Dakota, Douglas, Faribault, Freeborn, Goodhue, Hennepin, Kandiyohi, Lac Qui Parle, Le Sueur, Martin, McLeod, Meeker, Nicollet, Pope, Ramsey, Redwood, Renville, Rice, Scott, Sherburne, Sibley, Stearns, Steele, Stevens, Swift, Waseca, Washington, Watonwan, Wright and Yellow Medicine counties.